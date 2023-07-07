HORROR CONNECTS LGBTQIA+ PRIDE AT LA’S “PRIDE OR DIE”
Horror in Color celebrated Pride and Horror with a marketplace, health resources, live performances and a sneak peek of upcoming film “Howdy, Neighbor!”
Collaboration is key to doing good for our community, and this year our partners have empowered us to do good on a much bigger scale.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- LOS ANGELES, CA - On Saturday, June 24th, Horror in Color’s celebration of Horror and LGBTQIA+ identity returned bigger and better for 2023. Pride or Die brought together a mini-marketplace of Queer-owned Horror businesses including Caffeinated Coven Co, Black Magic Cakery, Kelton FX, and Small Town Weirdo. These happy hauntings accompanied a jam-packed lineup of live entertainment at Media Pollution’s experimental art studio in Los Angeles.
— Horror in Color Co-Founder Ivan Daniel Luna
Horror Queers kicked off the free festivities with an exclusive episode of Joe Lipsett and Trace Thurman’s popular Horror podcast. Lights Out turned things up a notch with an electrifying performance and announcement of their latest themed experience, Lights Out: Nite Owl.
Fresh off a collaboration with Ru Paul’s Drag Race’s Laganja Estranja, LVCRFT set the spooky mood with a two hour DJ set following the gruesomely glamorous Tik Tok sensation Major.
Filmmaker Allisyn Snyder screened her short “Don’t Turn Off The Ghostlight” starring Chris Renfro before premiering an in-depth first look at her highly anticipated feature-length directorial debut, “Howdy, Neighbor!” The project was written by (and stars) Matthew Scott Montgomery and co-stars fellow Disney Channel heavyweights Debby Ryan and Alyson Stoner. Afro Horror podcast host Sadé Sellers then interviewed Snyder and Montgomery in a live, intimate conversation spanning filmmaking and Queer Horror.
Health resources such as free HIV testing, MPOX vaccinations, COVID vaccinations, and more were provided courtesy of Aids Healthcare Foundation Pharmacy and Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.
None of this would have been possible without Pride Or Die’s official sponsors: Drklght Clothing, Morbid Visionz, and Dread Central. Enjoy our full recap at HorrorinColor.com.
Horror in Color is a growing platform painting the Horror genre with colors of intersectional diversity, inclusion and equity. They aim to make the genre accessible to all, especially women, People of Color, LGBTQIA+, and people with disabilities. Notable guests range from American Horror Story’s Angelica Ross to music trailblazer Tinashe.
Pride or Die 2023 Recap