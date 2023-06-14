Governor Newsom Celebrates Pride, Highlights Disneyland Resort’s Investments in Anaheim 

ANAHEIM – Following the recent release of an economic impact study on the Disneyland Resort’s multiyear public planning effort to expand in Anaheim, Governor Gavin Newsom on Tuesday received a briefing on Disney’s plan to invest in the region for decades to come, and attended Disneyland’s first-ever Disney After Dark Pride Nite event.





Earlier in the day, the Governor met with parents, school leaders, teachers and staff at the Glendale Unified School District following anti-LGBTQ+ protests held in response to the school board’s move last week to recognize June as Pride Month for the fourth year in a row.

“In California, we don’t just tolerate our diversity – we celebrate it and all the ways it makes us stronger,” said Governor Newsom. “Our inclusivity and acceptance attract new talent and ideas that drive our economic growth and make California a hotspot for world-leading companies to grow and prosper. We’ll continue to advance California values to build an inclusive economy that embraces opportunity for all.”

As part of its DisneylandForward initiative, announced in 2021, the Disneyland Resort recently released a study from Cal State Fullerton’s Woods Center for Economic Analysis and Forecasting. The study showed that every $1 billion that Disney invests to expand its theme parks at the Disneyland Resort is expected to generate more than $250 million annually in economic output and $15 million in tax revenue for the City of Anaheim, as well as create more than 4,000 construction and 2,000 ongoing operations jobs. In addition, more than $20 million in tax revenue will go directly to the State of California.

Disneyland is the largest employer in Orange County and generates more than $5.7 billion annually for the Southern California economy. California’s tourism industry is a major economic driver – travel spending increased to $134.4 billion last year, supported 1.09 million jobs, and generated $11.9 billion in state and local tax revenue.

Governor Newsom meets with Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company (left) and Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (right).

Moving to welcome companies that share California’s values, Governor Newsom and the Legislature took action to update the California Competes program to provide additional consideration for companies leaving states that have enacted restrictions on reproductive rights and anti-LGBTQ+ laws. The change in statute will go into effect July 1, 2023.

Governor Newsom meets with Disneyland Resort Cast Members who are participants and alumni of the Disney Aspire Program, Disney’s groundbreaking education program that enables hourly Cast Members to pursue their education goals, paid for by Disney.

