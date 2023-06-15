Casify Announces Waiting List for Its Groundbreaking ChatGPT-Based Agent in Its Software
for criminal defense attorneys eager to harness the power of artificial intelligence in their legal practice.”CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Anticipating significant demand for its revolutionary software, Casify opens a waiting list for criminal defense attorneys eager to harness the power of artificial intelligence in their legal practice.
— William Ferrier
Casify, a rising star in the legal technology field, has announced the opening of a waiting list for CasifyAI, its innovative software agent designed for criminal defense attorneys. The application, which leverages the power of OpenAI's advanced language model GPT-4, is poised to transform how attorneys interact with and analyze evidence documents.
Casify's founder, William Ferrier, explained, "The interest we've received even before our official launch has been nothing short of remarkable. To manage this demand and to ensure a seamless onboarding experience for our customers, we're introducing a waiting list for CasifyAI."
CasifyAI allows attorneys to 'talk' to their evidence documents, enabling a level of interaction previously unseen in the legal field. By tapping into the power of GPT-4, the software streamlines the process of evidence analysis, fostering a more comprehensive and nuanced understanding of case material. The application is expected to significantly reduce workload and increase the accuracy of findings, proving indispensable in formulating compelling defense strategies.
"Innovation and efficiency are at the heart of what we do. By utilizing GPT-4, we aim to revolutionize legal practice, making it more effective and less time-consuming," added William Ferrier.
Given the application's potential to reshape the workflow of criminal defense attorneys, demand for CasifyAI is expected to be high. The waiting list will ensure potential users are notified as soon as the application becomes available, and the early interest it's already generating speaks volumes about the product's anticipated impact.
Legal professionals eager to harness the power of AI in their work are encouraged to join the waiting list at www.getcasify.com/waitinglist.
About Casify
Casify is a pioneering technology startup specializing in the integration of advanced artificial intelligence solutions into legal processes. Guided by founders Ian Ferguson and William Ferrier, Casify's mission is to simplify and enhance legal practice, providing professionals in the field with the most innovative tools available. Their latest product, CasifyAI, promises to bring a new dimension to evidence analysis and case strategy formulation.
Press Contact:
William Ferrier
Founder, CEO
Email: will@getcasify.com
Phone: 949-981-4560
Website: www.getcasify.com
William Ferrier
Casify
+1 949-981-4560
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Casify