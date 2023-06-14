(Subscription required) A party could no longer automatically stay a civil case by moving to compel arbitration under a bill that passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee on Tuesday. If signed, SB 365 will almost certainly face a challenge under the Federal Arbitration Act. But the bill’s author, Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, said he is confident it won’t be preempted.
You just read:
Proposed law would let cases proceed as arbitration is considered
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.