STEVEN WEBER TAPPED TO HOST LEAD WITH LOVE 4 ALONGSIDE KTLA’S JESSICA HOLMES

Chicago Med Star fills in for friend and podcast co-host Eric McCormack Saturday, June 24, live at 7 p.m. on KTLA 5 # # #

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Steven Weber, star of NBC’s hit series Chicago Med, will step in for good friend Eric McCormack and host Lead with Love 4 presented by City National Bank alongside KTLA’s Jessica Holmes. Comics Loni Love and Alec Mapa will co-host the one-night only television event with 104.3 MyFM’s Lisa Foxx serving as on-camera announcer.

Weber has been a force in Hollywood for decades, staring as Brian Hackett in the NBC hit comedy Wings for eight seasons, the mini-series The Shining, NCIS: New Orleans, iZombie, 13 Reasons Why Murder in the First, and currently as Dr. Dean Archer in Chicago Med since joining the hit series in 2021. He has starred in films, on Broadway, and is one of the most in demand vocal actors in audio books, voicing the works of Stephen King, Dean Koontz, Tom Clancy, Harlan Coben, and other best-selling authors. Weber and McCormack are longtime friends host the popular podcast Eating Out with Eric & Steve which launched in March.

“With Eric McCormack on Broadway we needed to find someone to fill in as host. But it couldn’t be just anyone,” said Lead with Love 4 Executive Producer Brad Bessey. “It needed to be a bona fide star who has charm, charisma and a passion for Project Angel Food’s mission which makes the Steven perfect fit. It also helps that he’s one of Eric’s best friends and he is funny as heck.”

Weber added, "Since Eric is flitting about with theatre-folk, I am once again doing the heavy lifting in this relationship by hosting Lead with Love for Project Angel Food which Eric had hosted for the last three years. I love this organization and can’t wait. And I hope that the KTLA audience will feel that I do, if not a better job than Eric, a handsomer one.”

Lead with Love 4 presented by City National Bank will feature appearances by Carol Burnett, Cindy Crawford, Martin Sheen, Kris Jenner, Paula Abdul, Earvin “Magic” Johnson, Jonathan Bailey, Niecy Nash-Betts, Sarah Paulson, Kyra Sedgwick, Chelsea Handler, Lori Loughlin, Sherri Shepherd, Melissa Peterman, Pauley Perrette, Tiffani Thiessen, Jodie Sweetin, Kim Coles, Mindy Sterling, Rachel Lindsay, Jai Rodriguez, Jonathan Del Arco, Lawrence Zarian and Gregory Zarian; along with performances by Pentatonix, Rachel Platten, Chrissy Metz, David Archuleta, and Marie Osmond, who will be perform a tribute to her friend, and Project Angel Food supporter, Olivia Newton-John. The show is executive produced by Bessey, along with Michael Levitt and Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub, plus Marcus Smith and Jacob Burch for KTLA 5. Mark McBride is executive producer for sponsorships.

About Lead with Love:

Since premiering in June 2020, Lead with Love has raised more than $3 million for Project Angel Food’s vital work. Over 125 celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Sharon Stone, Richard Gere, Whoopi Goldberg, Kelly Clarkson, Annie Lennox, Gloria Estefan, LeAnn Rimes, Josh Groban, Billy Idol, Elton John, Ringo Starr, Marlee Matlin and Maria Shriver have appeared on Lead with Love over the past three years.

About Project Angel Food:

Founded in 1989, Project Angel Food strives to end food insecurity and improve health outcomes of critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles County. The organization delivers Medically Tailored Meals with care and compassion, directly to their homes. More than 2,500 clients are fed daily with more than 1.5 million meals delivered each year — 16 million in its 34-year history.

