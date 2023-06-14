Vivid Payments rebrands to Vivid Commerce, Reflecting Evolution and Expanded Solutions.

Built with you in mind, Vivid provides the tools and technology you need to streamline your operations and grow your business intelligently.

SAUSALITO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Vivid Payments, a leading provider of cutting-edge payment solutions, is excited to announce its rebranding as Vivid Commerce. This strategic rebranding represents the company's evolution beyond a payments-focused entity and emphasizes its comprehensive suite of solutions catering to diverse industries.

With a keen focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Vivid Commerce aims to empower businesses of all sizes and individuals to participate in the economy seamlessly. The rebranding reflects the company's commitment to delivering an all-encompassing, full-stack platform that addresses the evolving needs of modern commerce.

Vivid Commerce's transformation goes beyond a mere name change; it signifies the company's dedication to delivering a wide range of innovative solutions that enable businesses to thrive in an ever-changing market landscape. While payments will always remain a core aspect of its offerings, Vivid Commerce has expanded its suite of services to provide end-to-end solutions across various industry sectors, including restaurants, retail, e-commerce, healthcare, and more.

"We are thrilled to announce our rebranding as Vivid Commerce," said Derek Henmi, CEO of Vivid Commerce. "This change reflects our growth and our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions that cater to the evolving needs of businesses in today's dynamic marketplace. Our new brand better encompasses the full range of services we offer, going beyond payments to support businesses in every aspect of their commerce journey."

Vivid Commerce's extensive portfolio includes payment processing, point-of-sale solutions, e-commerce integrations, financial technology tools, capital, and much more. By offering a holistic suite of solutions, the company empowers merchants to streamline operations, enhance customer experiences, and ultimately drive revenue growth.

In addition to its expanded solutions, Vivid Commerce remains dedicated to its mission of accessibility and inclusivity. The company firmly believes that participating in the economy should be within reach of every business, regardless of size or industry. Vivid Commerce's user-friendly tools, transparent pricing, and personalized support enable businesses to thrive, ensuring that opportunities for growth are available to all.



About Vivid Commerce

Vivid Commerce is a leading provider of comprehensive payment and commerce solutions. With a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, Vivid Commerce empowers businesses to participate in the economy effortlessly. Its full-stack platform offers a wide range of solutions, including payment processing, point-of-sale systems, e-commerce integrations, and more, catering to diverse industries. For more information, visit www.hellovivid.com.