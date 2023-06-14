Six Degrees Digital Media Partners with DigitalMarketer to Empower Small Businesses
Six Degrees Digital Media is among the 300 elite digital marketing agencies worldwide that are part of the DigitalMarketer Certified Partner Program.PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Six Degrees Digital Media is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Austin-based industry leader, DigitalMarketer (DM). As a DM Certified Partner, Six Degrees Digital Media has pledged to support the ambitious goal of doubling the size of 10,000 small businesses.
This powerful alliance promises to deliver unparalleled expertise and support to businesses seeking growth and expansion.
A key component of this partnership is Six Degrees Digital Media's recent Certification in DM’s renowned Customer Value Optimization process. This globally recognized methodology equips the team at Six Degrees Digital Media with cutting-edge strategies and tools to help small businesses scale their operations.
About Six Degrees Digital Media:
Six Degrees Digital Media, a leading digital marketing agency launched in 2010, is dedicated to helping businesses achieve sustainable growth through innovative and results-driven marketing solutions.
Six Degrees Digital Media’s President, Angela Moore, says, “We chose to partner with DigitalMarketer due to their proven approach to help businesses scale. Their experience and reputation match the integrity we’ve always brought to our clients. We’re thrilled to have an exclusive set of tools and strategies only available to Certified Partners. Having the opportunity to serve clients on another level is really exciting.”
Six Degrees Digital Media continues to expand its suite of services, which include consulting, customized marketing strategies, web design, content marketing, video, and more.
The Double Your Sales Discovery Session, Customer Value Optimization and 90-Day Accelerator are just a few of the new additions to the services offered.
About DigitalMarketer:
DigitalMarketer is an industry-leading digital marketing training and certification company based in Austin, TX. and is a global authority on customer acquisition and retention strategies. Through their comprehensive training programs, they empower marketing agencies to help businesses create lasting success in an ever-evolving digital landscape.
To learn more about how Six Degrees Digital Media can help your business succeed, send an email to contact@sixdegreesdigitalmedia.com or call 520-269-9156
