Wabbi Named in 2023 Gartner® How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery Report as an ASPM Sample Vendor

Wabbi has been cited as an ASPM sample vendor in the Gartner® How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery Report
We're honored by Wabbi's mention in this Gartner® report for our Application Security Posture Management platform”BOSTON, MA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Wabbi announces its inclusion in the 2023 Gartner® How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery report as an Application Security Posture Management (ASPM) sample vendor.
Gartner® explains that "Application security posture management analyzes security signals across software development, deployment and operation to improve visibility, better manage vulnerabilities and enforce controls. Security leaders can use ASPM to improve application security efficacy and better manage risk."
"We're honored by Wabbi's mention in this Gartner® report for our Application Security Posture Management platform that enables teams to better manage risk and increase visibility into their Application Security program as part of their SDLC," said Wabbi CEO & Founder, Brittany Greenfield. “ASPM is the backbone of any DevSecOps program, ensuring Application Security scalability and compliance, while providing autonomy to engineering teams so they can deploy more secure code without sacrificing velocity or agility.
Wabbi's Continuous Security platform orchestrates and correlates all components of an application security program to bridge the gap between security and development. By analyzing existing product design architecture and security policies, Wabbi enables context-based management of application security enabling its end-to-end integration into the complete software development lifecycle, and ongoing dynamic management of it in real-time in responses to changes both in security requirements and at the application layer. This enables transparency in and prioritization of the security activities and remediation, with closed loop-integrations to reduce noise in existing security and development workflows.
Additionally in the recent Innovation Insight for Application Security Posture Management, Gartner® notes that “ASPM tools have evolved over approximately a decade, and until recently were known as “application security orchestration and correlation” (ASOC).” – one of their 4 transformative technologies as part of the 2022 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for Application Security.
The 2023 Gartner® How to Select DevSecOps Tools for Secure Software Delivery report provides a framework to identify and select the right DevSecOps tools, helping security and risk management leaders to create a secure software delivery pipeline while streamlining and automating the delivery of secure software.
For more information on Wabbi's Application Security Posture Management platform, visit https://www.wabbisoft.com.
Gartner disclaimer
Gartner® does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner® research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner® disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.
About Wabbi
Wabbi is the industry's leading Application Security Posture Management Platform. A 2021 RSA Innovation Sandbox Finalist, Wabbi's Continuous Security solution orchestrates and correlates all components of an application security program to bridge the gap between security and development to meet the ever-escalating demands of deploying application security in the SDLC.
From policy deployment, vulnerability management, and secure release management, Wabbi's Continuous Security platform allows organizations to confidently ship code that meets their application-specific security standards, without sacrificing agility or velocity. By orchestrating each enterprise’s unique application security program, security teams capture centralized, automated governance, while development teams are empowered to manage security as part of their day-to-day workflows, unifying processes between Development, Security & Operations teams.
With Wabbi, companies keep code shipping – securely. Learn More at https://www.wabbisoft.com
