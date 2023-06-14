Graduation Reporting Opens July 1st; Webinar Available on August 1st

Reporting of 2022-2023 graduation data will open on July 1st. This report allows districts an opportunity to review and certify their graduation data. All graduation certifications are due on August 30th.

There will be a webinar on Tuesday, August 1st at 10 am regarding this report. No registration is required, the webinar link below will be live at the time of the webinar. This webinar will be recorded for district use.

Join the Graduation Reporting Webinar here (no registration required)

Report information:

For questions about data team webinars please contact Data Quality Trainer – Alexandra.Cookson@maine.gov