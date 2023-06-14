Artificial Intelligence Rocks Music Industry
Artsy Monke Unveils First Ever AI-Made Commercial Music VideoWILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As the landscape of music, art, and technology continues to evolve at a dizzying speed, the Artsy Monke art brand stands out with their latest undertaking. Celebrating their first anniversary, the innovative brand is set to release the world's first commercial music video created entirely by artificial intelligence. With their title track "Artsy Monke," performed by Duck Of Mischief and featuring Fran Fuzz, the revolutionary brand further strengthens its foothold in the world of art-tech integration.
Artsy Monke shot to fame last year with its groundbreaking project involving the transformation of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs into a staggering 10,000 individual works of art. The feat garnered international attention and set the precedent for the incredible capabilities of artificial intelligence in the sphere of visual arts.
The upcoming music video release, however, aims to transcend all their previous works. Collaborating with cutting-edge AI technology, the music video seeks to blend the pulsating rhythms of the song with the fantastical visuals generated by AI, creating a mesmerizing multimedia experience unlike anything seen before.
The song "Artsy Monke," available on all music platforms, has already gained traction for its catchy melody and innovative soundscapes, hinting at Artsy Monke's penchant for non-conformity. Adding Fran Fuzz's unique vocal touch has further enriched the song, setting the stage for an exhilarating visual experience.
Artsy Monke stands on the cusp of an exciting digital frontier, promising a world where tech innovation and raw artistic expression seamlessly merge, setting the stage for a new era in art-tech symbiosis. The art brand's approach aligns with their mission to continually push the boundaries and redefine the artistic realm.
The release of this unique music video marks a significant milestone in AI's potential role in creative arts. It heralds the possibilities of an exciting new world where artists and AI can co-create, complementing and enhancing each other’s capabilities.
The arts world is eagerly anticipating the unveiling of this extraordinary project. As Artsy Monke takes a bold step into the future, their audacious experiments continue to blur the lines between art, music, and AI, keeping audiences intrigued and the art world on its toes.
Undeniably, the boundaries between digital technology and art continue to merge. As we mark the first anniversary of Artsy Monke's inception, their journey serves as a testament to the immense possibilities that lie ahead for the worlds of art, music, and technology. One thing is for certain - Artsy Monke is an art brand to keep an eye on, as they persist in reshaping the contours of digital art. The music video can be seen on the official Artsy Monke Twitter page.
Dan Hovey
independent
email us here