Blessing ceremony held for 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races

MACAU, June 14 - Organised by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the 2023 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races will be held on 17, 18 and 22 June at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. A blessing ceremony was held by the Organizing Committee at the same venue at noon today (14 June) to pray for the success of this annual event.

Attending the ceremony were Mr. Pun Weng Kun, President of the Sports Bureau; Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China; Ms. Joana Maria Noronha, Deputy Director of the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau; Mr. Allen Lau and Ms. Christine Lam, Vice Presidents of the Sports Bureau; Dr. Rui Cunha, Secretary-General of SJM Resorts, S.A.; Mr. Vong Ka Hou, President of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China.

The first race day will take place on 17 June, including the Macao Small Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (200 m), the Macao Government Departments Small Dragon Boat Race (200 m) and the Macao University Student Small Dragon Boat Race (200 m). The Macao Standard Dragon Boat Race (500 m) Open and Women’s categories will be held on 18 June.

The Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) will be held on the day of Duanwu Festival (22 June). Elite teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Australia, Thailand, Singapore and the Philippines will compete with local teams for the championship.

Performances by cultural and artistic groups are on offer during this year’s event to create a festive carnival atmosphere. In addition, there will be a themed photo area and various types of sales booths on site. Residents and tourists are welcome to come and watch the dragon boat races, experience the festive atmosphere, and jointly create a unique brand of sports tourism in Macao.

In addition, to strengthen exchange in sports between Hong Kong and Macao, the Hong Kong-Macao Cup will be jointly held by the two regions for the first time this year. Teams from Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao and overseas participating in the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race and the "Hong Kong International Dragon Boat Races" on 24 and 25 June in Hong Kong will compete for the championship of the Hong Kong-Macao trophy based on the overall results of the two events, showcasing the cooperation between the two regions in promoting multi-destination sports tourism.

The Races will be broadcasted live on TV channels including TDM Ou Mun, TDM Sport and Ou Mun-Macau (with Cantonese and Portuguese commentaries), on the event’s official website www.macaodragonboat.com and on “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育”(Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.