Renowned authors Dr. Eric Pearl and Jillian Fleer released a new book focused on wellness for Father's Day
“The Direct Path to Healing - A Trinity of Energy, Light & Information” supplies readers with a fresh take on quantum physics, science and health modalities
Every healing contributes to the consciousness, coherence and harmony of your life, your family, your community, and the planet.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES , June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Father’s Day presents an opportunity to give men a gift focused on health and wellness. The newly released book titled: “The Direct Path to Healing - A Trinity of Energy, Light & Information” written by renowned authors Dr. Eric Pearl and Jillian Fleer give readers access to what they consider to be a “comprehensive healing experience, supported with straightforward science, simple quantum physics and insights into our non-dual reality. With enjoyable, easy-to-follow exercises at the end of each chapter, this book can help to empower the reader to become the ultimate catalyst for subtle and epic changes in their own life and in the lives of others, all without time consuming practices or complex techniques.”
— Dr. Eric Pearl, Doctor of Chiropractic Medicine
The book has been praised by experts in the field of energy medicine and quantum physics for its ability to provide a clear and concise explanation of how energy, light, and information interact to create a powerful blend of healing modalities. Dr. Pearl and Mrs. Fleer’s book could be considered a "must-read" for anyone interested in exploring the potential of energy medicine and its ability to promote physical, emotional, and spiritual wellbeing.
Vitality is an acknowledged measurement of true health, and years of hard work and stress can certainly take a toll on the vitality of any body and mind. This most recent book by Dr. Eric Pearl and Jillian Fleer, international teacher and speaking partner, offers the reader a direct path back to that vitality. For readers who are fans of Dr. Joe Dispenza, Bruce Lipton, Lynne McTaggart or any of the other myriad colleagues who have trained or worked with Dr. Eric Pearl and Jillian Fleer over the span of 30 years, this book could be a real page turner.
According to Dr. Eric Pearl, in his professional opinion as a doctor of chiropractic medicine for over thirty years and the co-founder of The Reconnective Healing Academy, “Every healing contributes to the consciousness, coherence and harmony of your life, your family, your community, and the planet.”
The original book titled: “The Reconnection, Heal Yourself, Heal Others” was published in 2003, by Hay House Publishing, and co-written by Dr. Eric Pearl and Jillian Fleer, speaker, and teaching partner, who co-founded The Reconnection method became an international bestseller, published in over 40 languages and Dr. Eric Pearl was featured on the Dr. Oz Show for his comprehensive wellness methodologies.
Both books are available for purchase on Amazon.com. To honor men’s health on Father’s Day, The Reconnection team is offering a special promotion on distance sessions with either Dr. Eric Pearl or Jillian Fleer with a code: “HEALTHYDAD” through July 15th, 2023 at The Reconnection website.
Additionally, courses and workshops are available in over 100 countries at the Reconnection Academy.
Deepak Chopra, M.D., author of The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, who is considered to be a revolutionary expert in energy medicine and alternative therapies endorsed “The Reconnection" book by saying that it “offers interesting and fresh insight into the dynamics of healing."
According to Larry Richmond, MD Family Medicine states that: “While it’s important for people of all ages to pay attention to their bodies, the stats show that men aren’t taking their health as seriously as women. But they should.” This could be a prompt that men need to pursue healthier lives for themselves.
Testimonials from notable professionals include:
--Christiane Northrup, M.D., assistant clinical professor of OB/GYN at the University of Vermont College of Medicine and author of Women's Bodies, Women's Wisdom, "As a physician and a neuroscientist, I have been trained to know why and how a treatment works. When it comes to Reconnective Healing, I don't know how it works. I simply know from personal experience that it does. Eric Pearl's work has been a great gift for me, and through this book, can be the same for you."
ABOUT THE AUTHORS DR. ERIC PEARL AND JILLIAN FLEER:
Dr. Eric Pearl is the internationally acclaimed bestselling author of The Reconnection: Heal Others, Heal Yourself, published in 40 languages and
endorsed by notables such as Deepak Chopra, and co-author of Solomon Speaks on Reconnecting Your Life. Jillian is Head of Insight and Development for The Reconnection, LLC. More information can be found at: TheReconnection.com
Through powerful workshops, seminars and training programs, their work has taken them to over 100 countries as the Reconnective Healing® Experience and The Reconnection Academy has been considered to be widely popular around the globe.
Sarah Maxwell
Sarah Maxwell Consulting
+1 561-344-0148
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram