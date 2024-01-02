Renowned Dance Instructor Rae Chrysalis Launches New Course on Silk Fan Dancing to Help People Achieve New Year's Goals

Rae Chrysalis Silk Fan School Rae Chrysalis Introduction to Silk Fan Fusion Course Silk Fan Fusion Dance

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As we start the new year of the dragon, many people are creating resolutions to improve their health and overall well-being. While traditional resolutions such as dieting and exercising may come to mind, there is another fun and effective way to achieve a healthier state of being - dancing. With its numerous physical and mental benefits, dancing is a playful yet effective form of exercise to consider as a new year's resolution to feel healthier, happier and with an added boost of confidence for learning a new skill.Dance is not just a form of entertainment, it is also a great workout for the whole body. According to the American Heart Association, ""a 30-minute dance class can burn between 130 and 250 calories, which is equivalent to jogging." This makes dancing a great option for those looking to shed some pounds and improve their cardiovascular health. Additionally, dancing can help strengthen muscles, improve balance and coordination, and increase flexibility.But the benefits of dancing go beyond just physical health. It has been found to have a positive impact on mental health as well. Dancing can boost mood, reduce stress and anxiety, and even improve memory and cognitive function. It is also a great way to socialize and meet new people, which can help combat feelings of loneliness and isolation.Rae Chrysalis, the founder of Chrysalis Silk Studies and a well-regarded instructor of contemporary dance classes, has recently announced the launch of her new course. This course is an introduction to the graceful art of silk fan fusion dancing and is perfectly timed for embracing the new year with a new skill.Silk fan fusion dancing is a beautiful and elegant form of dance that incorporates elements of ballet, jazz, contemporary, flow arts, belly dance, and other styles.With her 30 years of experience in dance, Rae Chrysalis has developed a comprehensive introductory course that covers the foundational basics for silk fan fusion dancing, creating a unique blend of technique, foundational skills, and new moves that include stretching and strengthening exercises.The course is designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of age or experience. Whether someone is a complete beginner or has some dance background, this course will guide the student through the fundamentals of silk fan fusion dancing in a fun and engaging way. The introductory course as well as numerous videos can be accessed through Chrysalis Silk Studies from anywhere around the world. With the "Intro To Silk Fan Fusion" course, the student will have lifetime access upon purchase.Rae Chrysalis is excited to share her passion for contemporary silk fan fusion dancing with the world through this new course. She believes that dance is a powerful form of self-expression and encourages everyone to try it out. With the launch of this course, she hopes to inspire more people to discover the beauty and grace of silk fan fusion dancing and make it a part of their new year's resolutions to achieve health goals in a way that inspires creativity.According to Rae Chrysalis, "silk fan fusion dancing can also help you achieve a state of flow, where you are fully immersed in the present moment and experience a sense of joy and ease of movement". This can have a positive impact on your mental well-being, reducing stress and increasing mindfulness., and can be considered to be a form of "active meditation". According to Psych Central, "Active meditation is meditation in motion. It’s about focusing on the task at hand and bringing mindful meditation into your daily routine. The practice of active meditation can benefit those who have a hard time sitting still in a traditional meditation setting. Essentially, it’s about connecting to the here and now while engaging in daily activities. By paying attention to what is happening in your body while performing a task, you become more present and self-aware. This type of meditation helps you appreciate the simple moments of your everyday life and find inner peace by simply choosing to be more mindful."The Chinese New Year of the Dragon is considered to be a time of celebration and new beginnings. This year, it is believed that the dragon, known for its boldness, personal power, confidence, and courage, will bring good luck and prosperity to those who embrace its energy. To fully embody the spirit of the dragon, it could be an ideal time to try something new and enlivening like silk fan fusion dancing. For more information and to access the course, visit Chrysalis Silk Studies ' website at www.chrysalissilkstudies.com . Start your new year’s intentions with a new skill and join Rae Chrysalis in the enchanting world of silk fan fusion dancing: https://www.chrysalissilkstudies.com/p/intro-to-silk-fans For those who are curious to see what Silk Fan Fusion dancing looks like, Rae Chrysalis has a youtube channel that can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Emk7tpqLaTA on on instagram at: https://www.instagram.com/raechrysalis/

