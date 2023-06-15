GamerHub Co-founder, Glory Lucas, launches a new web3 marketing agency
EINPresswire.com/ -- Glory Lucas, the cofounder and Chief Marketing Officer of GamerHub - a company that is making web2 and web3 games easily accessible to online gamers globally has launched a new marketing agency Mindspace solutions.
On a quick look at the website of the agency, one thing stands out. A clear goal of enabling web3 startups achieve all their marketing needs in the most efficient way.
Speaking with the Kryptotoday news team, Glory Lucas made it clear that “Mindspace Solutions is here to offer the best and most affordable web3 marketing services for web3 companies globally"
Another thing that makes Mindspace Solutions stand out is the fact that they are offering some services that may not catch the eye of bigger agencies. Services like Onboarding Partners enable founders to focus on other parts of their project while the team at Mindspace Solutions focuses on bringing in partners that are needed by the projects.
Speaking with a marketing manager at Mindspace Solutions - Vivian Nwokolo, she said that another service the company provides is helping founders achieve their fundraising goals through a unique fundraising campaign strategy that has been used by successful web3 projects.
“Our target market are projects that are in their early stages, we want to be a part of their success story in the future, so we like to catch them young” was what Glory Lucas said when asked what the agency's target market is.
Mindspace solutions boasts of an exceptional team of 15 talented individuals managing the daily affairs of the projects in their portfolio.
Glory Lucas
