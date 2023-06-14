Delaware County Senators Announce $555K PCCD Grant for County Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – JUNE 14, 2023 – Senators John Kane, Tim Kearney, and Anthony H. Williams today announced that Delaware County has been awarded a $550,000 state grant to support the Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program Initiative for the 2023-24 fiscal year.

The funding, awarded by the County Adult Probation and Parole Advisory Committee (CAPPAC) through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), will help the county’s Intermediate Punishment program cover operational and administrative needs to ensure the continuity of services.

All three senators represent a portion of Delaware County and emphasized the importance of advocating for state resources to assist programs like this.

“Supporting this program reflects our commitment to a justice system that is not solely focused on punishment, but also on rehabilitation and reformation,” said Senator Kearney. “By prioritizing intermediate punishment treatment, we are embracing a more humane and effective approach, giving individuals the opportunity to rebuild their lives and contribute more positively to society. It’s an investment in second chances.”

“Everyone deserves a second chance, and through this program, individuals get just that by receiving needed treatment,” said Senator Williams. “This grant will help keep the program alive and assist in the rehabilitation and reformation of individuals who would otherwise lack such services while incarcerated.”

Counties that participate in intermediate punishment follow a sentencing method that provides an alternative to incarceration and delivers treatment for alcohol and drug issues.

“Investing in programs like this is an investment in our communities,” said Senator John Kane. “By providing effective treatment and support for people struggling with addiction, we can help them turn their lives around and reduce the cycle of recidivism. This grant will allow Delaware County to continue providing vital services to those who need them most. I am proud to support this important program that prioritizes rehabilitation and reformation over punishment alone.”

About Intermediate Punishment:

Intermediate Punishment is a sentencing method that provides an alternative to incarceration and delivers treatment for alcohol and drug issues related to crimes for offenders at Levels 2, 3, and 4 of the Pennsylvania Sentencing Guidelines. With the passage of Act 115 of 2019, Intermediate Punishment is included as a type of Probation with Restrictive Conditions.

Participating counties regularly assess the local impact of Intermediate Punishment programs. Specifically, the evaluation documents the extent to which the programs divert offenders from incarceration and from involvement with drugs and related criminal activity. All participating counties have approved Intermediate Punishment Treatment plans that comply with PA Commission on Sentencing and PCCD regulations.

