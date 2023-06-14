What To Do To Rapidly Improve Businesses - A Live & Interactive Interview
The Keys To Successfully Saving A Company with Jeffrey A. Wolfe in a Live & Interactive Interview by industry influencer Jerry Isenhour on 6/16 at Noon EDT.
We made big mistakes, had an organized fight against us, yet STILL saved the company - in 30 days.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Author and Entrepreneur Jeffrey A. Wolfe to be Interviewed by Industry Leader Jerry Isenhour on The Chimney & Fireplace Success Network Podcast
Jeffrey A. Wolfe, author of “Perform or Perish: The 30-Day Race to Save a Company”, will be interviewed by Jerry Isenhour, the founder and CEO of CVC Success Group, on his popular podcast The Chimney & Fireplace Success Network. The podcast is dedicated to helping chimney and fireplace service professionals grow their businesses and achieve their goals.
The Audience will take away what to do when creating a rapid turnaround in their companies. Stories in the book “Perform or Perish: The 30-Day Race to Save a Company”, by Jeffrey A. Wolfe, detail lessons learned from an epic transformation of a company’s culture and business practices under the pressure of being shut down. This interview takes the Audience through the pivotal moments, tough decisions, and innovative strategies that saved not only the business itself but the incomes of over 180 families. Based on the roadmap for small business owners to navigate their own challenges and turn a crisis into an opportunity the book presents.
The live interview will take place on Friday, June 16th at 12pm Eastern Time and will be streamed on Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube. To join the event, click any of these links:
YouTube
The Audience will have opportunities to ask questions and interact with both the author and the host during the live session.
Jeffrey A. Wolfe is a renowned business consultant, speaker, and founder of Adventure CEO. He has worked with technologies as mature as milling raw lumber to as advanced as virtual reality. He has incorporated new technologies into companies with teams as small as 14 people and as large as 65,000 people. He is also the host of “Wolfe’s Watch,” a livestreaming/interactive Podcast, and the creator of the one-person play “The Mentor”.
Jerry Isenhour is a respected industry leader and influencer who has been in the chimney and fireplace business for over 40 years. He is the founder and CEO of CVC Success Group, a coaching and training company that helps chimney and fireplace service professionals achieve their dreams. He is also the host of The Chimney & Fireplace Success Network Podcast, where he interviews experts and shares insights on various topics related to the building successful businesses.
For more information about Jeffrey A. Wolfe and his book “Perform or Perish: The 30-Day Race to Save a Company”, visit PerformOrPerishBook.com or AdventureCEO.com.
For more information about Jerry Isenhour and his podcast The Chimney & Fireplace Success Network, visit cvcsuccessgroup.com/podcast/the-chimney-fireplace-success-network/.
