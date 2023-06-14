South Carolina Department of Education Announces Summer Food Service Programs Underway

The South Carolina Department of Education’s (SCDE) Summer Break Café and the Seamless Summer Option meal programs have approximately 1,100 meal sites operating throughout the state. These summer meal programs are funded by the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by SCDE.

“These meal options for families ensure that no South Carolina child experiences food scarcity simply because school is out of session,” said State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver. “We are grateful to the many districts and community partners who make student access to nutritious meals a priority during the summer months.”

The Summer Break Café program ensures that children continue to receive nutritious meals during the summer when schools are closed. Children 18 and under can receive a free breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack at various schools, parks, community centers, libraries, and churches. The type of meals and times of operation varies at each site.

The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 enacted by Congress established a permanent non-congregate meal service option for rural areas with no congregate meal service available. Those sites are permitted to serve grab and go meals.

To find your nearest meal site, visit www.summerbreakcafe.com and enter your address in the USDA Summer Meal Site Finder Map. You may also call 1-866-3-HUNGRY (348-6479) or text ‘FOOD’ to 304-304.

###

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: How to File a Complaint, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:

mail:

U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights

1400 Independence Avenue, SW

Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; fax:

(202) 690-7442; or email:

program.intake@usda.gov.

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.