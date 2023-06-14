DNV approves Project Greensand for safety
LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DNV approves Project Greensand for safety
All aspects of Project Greensand, a major CO2 storage project in the North Sea, have been approved for safety by the DNV international classification body.
Under the project, CO2 will be captured at a site owned by INEOS Oxide in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, before being transported internationally for storage in the Nini West field, which is located in Denmark’s North Sea. The CO2 is set to be injected at around 1,800 metres below the seabed.
Project Greensand hopes to be the world's first CO2 storage project offering international offshore storage in an attempt to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Everything from civil engineering works conducted by individual subcontractors to the offshore installation itself was checked by the safety verification team.
According to DNV, the inspection process involved analysing the project’s plans, assessing the suitability of the subsea locations, storage solutions and designs, and attending a stress test that was carried out on specific sub-elements by the operator. The classification society also approved the offshore systems being connected and installed across the value chain, which encompasses multiple countries.
The underground CO2 storage site was officially opened by HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark on 8 March. The same day, Project Greensand was awarded a Statement of Conformity by DNV.
Project Greensand is backed by a consortium of 23 companies including INEOS and Wintershall Dea, as well as numerous universities and research institutions.
It is projected that Greensand will be able to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2025–2026, with that figure expected to rise to as much as 8 million when the final expansion phase gets underway in 2030. If achieved, this would account for 40% of Denmark’s emission reductions target. The first full-scale CO2 storage permit in Denmark’s North Sea was awarded to operators INEOS and Wintershall Dea in February 2023.
The proof of concept for Project Greensand is set to be completed in H2 2023, followed by a final investment decision (FID) for the whole project. The delivery duration is likely to be around two years after the FID, meaning that carbon could begin to be stored in 2025.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.offshore-energy.biz/project-greensand-gets-dnvs-safety-approval/
Shamir Atif
All aspects of Project Greensand, a major CO2 storage project in the North Sea, have been approved for safety by the DNV international classification body.
Under the project, CO2 will be captured at a site owned by INEOS Oxide in Zwijndrecht, Belgium, before being transported internationally for storage in the Nini West field, which is located in Denmark’s North Sea. The CO2 is set to be injected at around 1,800 metres below the seabed.
Project Greensand hopes to be the world's first CO2 storage project offering international offshore storage in an attempt to mitigate the effects of climate change.
Everything from civil engineering works conducted by individual subcontractors to the offshore installation itself was checked by the safety verification team.
According to DNV, the inspection process involved analysing the project’s plans, assessing the suitability of the subsea locations, storage solutions and designs, and attending a stress test that was carried out on specific sub-elements by the operator. The classification society also approved the offshore systems being connected and installed across the value chain, which encompasses multiple countries.
The underground CO2 storage site was officially opened by HRH Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark on 8 March. The same day, Project Greensand was awarded a Statement of Conformity by DNV.
Project Greensand is backed by a consortium of 23 companies including INEOS and Wintershall Dea, as well as numerous universities and research institutions.
It is projected that Greensand will be able to store up to 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 annually by 2025–2026, with that figure expected to rise to as much as 8 million when the final expansion phase gets underway in 2030. If achieved, this would account for 40% of Denmark’s emission reductions target. The first full-scale CO2 storage permit in Denmark’s North Sea was awarded to operators INEOS and Wintershall Dea in February 2023.
The proof of concept for Project Greensand is set to be completed in H2 2023, followed by a final investment decision (FID) for the whole project. The delivery duration is likely to be around two years after the FID, meaning that carbon could begin to be stored in 2025.
German group BASF owns 72.7% of Wintershall Dea with remainder is held by Russian investors Mikhail Fridman, Petr Aven and German Khan.
https://www.offshore-energy.biz/project-greensand-gets-dnvs-safety-approval/
Shamir Atif
DI PR
+44 20 7454 5111
email us here