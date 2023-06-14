Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION kicks off at Tinker AFB

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. – Approximately 150 Airmen from 31 units repositioned to Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma to further develop multiple Air Combat Command’s capabilities via Exercise AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION. The exercise is designed to further prepare Air Combat Command and partnered units to equip Agile Combat Employment (ACE) forces with equipment to enable agile operations.

Air Combat Command partnered with Air Force Reserve Command, Royal Canadian Air Force, Royal Canadian Navy, and U.S. Army units to employ simultaneous agile operations at British Columbia, Canada, Coldfoot, Alaska, Tinker AFB, and Fort Sill, Oklahoma. AB-UV will continue to build coalition partnerships in the Arctic region in support of Exercise UNIFIED VISION. Exercise UNIFIED VISION is the premier NATO event for Joint Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (JISR) activities, with the aim of continuing improvement of JISR interoperability amongst NATO and its member states.

“Lead Wings” are tailorable and deployable packages of combat airpower assets and Airmen. During AB-UV, the 55th Wing from Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska will test its ability to deploy into theater as a lead wing, directing forces via the A-Staff.

AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION will evaluate the lead wing’s and supporting units’ ability to generate combat airpower while continuing to move, maneuver, and sustain the wing and subordinate force elements in a dynamic and contested environment.

“AB-UV is a critical venue for providing our wings and their teams the opportunity to train together, work with key allies and partners, and tackle the challenges that they’ll experience in a potential future conflict,” said Maj. Kimberly Freeman, Tinker and Fort Sill Forward Operating Site (FOS) commander. “It’s a step toward implementing Agile Combat Employment and building relationships with joint coalition partners.”

As part of AB-UV, 23rd Fighter Wing A-10 Warthogs from Moody AFB, an 820th Base Defense Group PUMA Unmanned Aerial System from Moody AFB, a 910th Airlift Wing C-130 Hercules from Youngstown Air Reserve Station, Ohio, a 433rd Airlift Wing C-5 Galaxy from Lackland AFB, a 445th Airlift Wing C-17 Globemaster from Wright-Patterson AFB, and a 911th Operational Support Squadron C-17 from Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station will support the lead wing. Additionally, air traffic control, force support, security forces, combat communications, cyberspace, intelligence, and information warfare Airmen will assist in establishing communication infrastructure throughout all locations of AGILE BLIZZARD-UNIFIED VISION.