Manchin Statement Commemorating Flag Day

June 14, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement and poem commemorating Flag Day. Senator Manchin’s staff will be traveling across the state to join their fellow West Virginians in celebrating Flag Day.

“Every day, Americans across the country pledge their allegiance to the flag, which serves as a symbol of our founding history and the fundamental rights of freedom, liberty, and opportunity. But, one day a year, we set aside June 14 as Flag Day, honoring the date in 1777 when the Continental Congress officially made the Stars and Stripes the symbol of America. Since then, Americans have fought bravely for our country and have paid the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our values are protected.

“When I was a child, my Uncle Jimmy taught me a little poem I think captures how the flag represents us as Americans:

It’s only some stripes of red and white.

It’s only some stars on a field of blue.

It’s only a little cotton flag.

Does it mean anything to you?

Oh yes it does,

For beneath its folds

Our people are safe at land and sea.

It stands for a land where God is still King,

And His truth and His freedoms are free.

So let us love it well

And keep it pure as our banner of liberty.

“Today, I invite my fellow West Virginians to join me in paying tribute to our flag and reflecting on the aspirational ideals which America was founded and that we are still striving towards.”