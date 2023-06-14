NEWS RELEASE

June 14, 2023

Contact:

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox appoints Charles Stormont to Third District Court

SALT LAKE CITY (June 14, 2023) — Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has appointed Charles Stormont to the Third District Court bench to fill the vacancy left by Judge Amy Oliver’s appointment to the Utah Court of Appeals. Stormont’s nomination requires confirmation by the Utah Senate.

“Charles has a strong commitment to public service and a broad range of experience that will enhance his service on the court,” Gov. Cox said. “We appreciate his willingness to serve in this new capacity.”

Stormont currently serves as the Utah Department of Transportation’s Director of Right of Way and Property Management, where he oversees myriad complex real estate functions. Prior to joining UDOT in 2018, Stormont was senior counsel with Utah Transit Authority, of counsel at Fabian VanCott, member of Stormont Billings PLLC, and an assistant attorney general at the Utah Attorney General’s Office.

“I am humbled by Gov. Cox’s appointment to the Third District Court and the opportunity to continue serving the people of Utah,” Stormont said. “If confirmed by the Utah Senate, I am committed to upholding the principles of integrity, respect, fairness, and fidelity to the law.”

Stormont currently serves on the Utah State Bar Third District Pro Bono Commission, the Utah Judicial Council’s Standing Committee on Resources for Self-Represented Parties, the Utah State Bar Access to Justice Commission and other legal activities. Civic involvement includes board member of The Road Home, board member of the I.J. & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center, and candidate for Utah Attorney General.

Stormont received a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Davidson College and his J.D. from the University of Virginia School of Law. He has received awards including the S.J. Quinney College of Law, Pro Bono Initiative 2016 Distinguished Pro Bono Attorney Award, the Utah Judicial Council 2015 Service to the Courts Award, the International Right of Way Association 2018 Government Employer of the Year Award, and the Utah Department of Transportation 2019 Innovation Award.

