Ranking Member Capito: Five More Years of NRC Commissioner Baran Would Impede America’s Nuclear Energy Future

– Today, the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee held a business meeting to consider the nomination of Jeff Baran to serve another term on the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Ranking Member Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) led Republicans in voting against Baran, saying, “His votes and positions simply do not align with enabling the safe use of nuclear technologies that the NRC is expected to undertake in the coming years…his confirmation would not align with an increasing role for nuclear energy that so many of us support, including through efforts such as the ADVANCE Act.

Below is a portion of Ranking Member Capito’s opening statement as delivered.

“We are here again this morning to consider, as we heard, the re-nomination of Jeff Baran to serve as a member of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

“Two weeks ago, this Committee supported the bipartisan Accelerating Deployment of Versatile, Advanced Nuclear for Clean Energy, the ADVANCE Act, by a resounding 16-to-3 vote.

“So we are committed to to the ADVANCE Act, which will help position the United States as the undisputed global leader of nuclear energy, including the next generation of advanced reactors.

“Commissioner Baran’s nearly nine-year record shows that he is not the right person for the NRC, especially at this critical time for nuclear energy and the emergence of new technologies.

“His votes and positions simply do not align with enabling the safe use of nuclear technologies that the NRC is expected to undertake in the coming years.

“Throughout his past nomination processes, he has a history of telling the Committee he supports advanced nuclear, and then not doing so once in office.

“I will not belabor that point now that I believe has been made before, including at the last business meeting.

“Instead, I ask unanimous consent for my opening statement from our business meeting last week, as well as a letter of opposition from several pro-nuclear organizations, to be entered into the record.

“Based on his record, I will oppose his nomination.”



# # #