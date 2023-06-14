Hoopsy celebrates significant progress after its first year on the market
Awareness tops 300M and distribution expands to Amazon® as the pioneer in sustainable pregnancy tests builds for its second wave of growth
I’m determined that Hoopsy be a model for reducing the use of plastics without compromising in quality for a wide range of personal care products, starting with sustainable pregnancy tests.”LONDON, UK, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Buoyed by growth in distribution and awareness, UK company Hoopsy, maker of the world’s first sustainable pregnancy test kit, is looking ahead to accelerated growth and progress in its second year. Addressing the challenge of plastics that cause overflowing landfills as more than 12M pregnancy tests are sold each year in the UK, Hoopsy’s materials are 99% paper while providing the same level of accuracy as legacy pregnancy test brands. Hoopsy sustainable pregnancy tests are also available through the widest possible range of channels, helping reduce the carbon footprint of consumers by reducing the number of car trips required to acquire a test.
— Lara Solomon
“For hopeful mothers, their partners, and families, sustainable pregnancy tests offer a chance to have certainty of pregnancy and the confidence that use of tests is not contributing to a less habitable world for the children to inherit,” said Lara Solomon, founder, and CEO of Hoopsy. “I’m determined that Hoopsy be a model for reducing the use of plastics without compromising in quality for a wide range of personal care products, starting with sustainable pregnancy tests. With the rapidly growing awareness of our brand and availability of our tests, I’m confident that we’re on a great path.”
Hoopsy sustainable pregnancy tests can be purchased directly from Hoopsy and also through leading retail channels, including instore and online at Superdrug® and online via Amazon. Hoopsy’s medical advisors have ensured the same level of efficacy as traditional plastic tests, which will take over 30 years to degrade in landfills.
