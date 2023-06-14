Sen. Kearney Announces Over $1.4 Million in Funding for Delaware County Affordable Housing Initiatives

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA – JUNE 14, 2023 – State Senator Tim Kearney (D-Delaware) today announced new funding for eight Delaware County housing programs, made possible thanks to the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund. In total, the eight programs received $1,425,219 in PHARE funding.

“This funding is supporting a variety of programs and services that help people get into affordable housing, learn the necessary skills to balance their personal finances so they can manage their monthly bills and stay in their housing, provide important counseling throughout the home buying process, and much more,” said Senator Kearney. “It’s important for me to advocate for this funding, because we must invest in our community and ensure that everyone, no matter their income level, has access to a safe place to call home.”

Below is a list of the programs and services receiving PHARE funding in the 26th Senatorial District:

• Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County was awarded $200,000 for its relocation and assistance program.

• Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Delaware Valley was awarded $229,470 for its eviction prevention program for Delaware County families.

• Media Fellowship House was awarded $75,000 for its home-sharing pilot program and $80,000 for its housing counseling and financial education services.

• The Foundation for Delaware County was awarded $240,749 for its Housing Opportunities Program for Equity (HOPE).

• Community Action Agency of Delaware County was awarded $100,000 for its rent and utility assistance services.

• Habitat for Humanity of Montgomery and Delaware Counties was awarded $400,000 for its critical home repair program.

• Affordable Housing Centers of Pennsylvania was awarded $100,000 for its comprehensive housing counseling initiative.

In total, $61.5 million in PHARE funding was recently awarded to more than 300 housing and community development initiatives across the commonwealth. For a full list of the PHARE funding recipients and descriptions of the projects, click here. The PHARE fund is managed by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency (PHFA).

For more information about this press release, please contact Senator Kearney’s office.

###