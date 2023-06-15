A Life Simulation Game Illustrating the Power of Choice to Change People's Lives
In a Lifetime is a revolutionary life simulation game that lets individuals create, explore, and transform their life stories.
We believe that if you couple the power we all have with the courage to change and the willingness to imagine a better future, ‘happier ever after’ can be real.”KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Imagine a game that lets a person live a different life. A game that lets individuals see how their choices affect their future. A game that lets them experience the joys and sorrows of human existence. A game that lets them shape their destiny.
— Dr. Robert Williams, CEO of In a Lifetime Simulations
That game is In a Lifetime, the latest innovation from In a Lifetime Simulations, an independent game development company based in Kansas City, MO. In a Lifetime is a groundbreaking life simulation game that draws from 40 years of rigorous academic research and real-world development by renowned psychologists and educators. It offers a realistic and transformative simulation experience that will inspire people to unleash their potential and live their best lives. Much like a crystal ball, the game shows players how their choices shape their lives and most importantly, how they can make their lives better.
In a Lifetime is more than just a game. It is a powerful tool for personal growth, self-discovery, and empowerment. Whether individuals want to play as themselves or as an endless variety of characters, In a Lifetime will let them explore the profound impact of their choices and the infinite possibilities of their life story. This game will challenge people to think deeply about who they are and who they want to be.
Here are some of the key features and benefits of In a Lifetime:
-Players can create themselves or an endless number of random characters and witness how their lives can unfold in different ways.
-Experience life from the age of 15 to over 100, navigating pivotal moments such as education, relationships, career, family, health, and more.
-Choose one's own adventure: Make decisions that will shape their character's future, including schooling, college, marriage, and various other aspects of life.
-Career exploration: Embark on over 160 distinct career paths that mirror real-world affluence levels, stress factors, and educational requirements.
-Interact with a diverse range of potential marriage/life partners, each with their own unique personality traits and compatibility factors.
-Embrace family life: Raise children and cultivate individual relationships with each one.
-Tackle life's challenges: Confront aging and health issues, navigate friendships, prioritize mental well-being, and address potential addictions.
-Learn about the different stages of adulthood, witness the effects of prejudice and challenging life events, and most importantly, recognize the power of one's choices in shaping their own destiny.
"We’re thrilled to introduce this game, which we truly believe has the power to change lives,” said Dr. Robert Williams, CEO of In a Lifetime Simulations. “The game will be helpful to individuals, families, mental health professionals, schools, community organizations, and coaches. The game is easy and fun to play, but the insights and understanding it brings are illuminating. We believe that if you couple the power we all have with the courage to change and the willingness to imagine a better future, ‘happier ever after’ can be real.”
An opportunity to live one's best life with In a Lifetime. Visit https://www.inalifetimegame.com today.
For any questions or feedback, please contact us at inalifetimesimulations@gmail.com.
About In a Lifetime Simulations
In a Lifetime Simulations is an independent game development company based in Kansas City, MO. The company was founded in 2023 by Dr. Robert H. Williams.
For more information about the team at In a Lifetime Simulations, please contact:
Robert Williams
In a Lifetime Simulations
inalifetimesimulations@gmail.com