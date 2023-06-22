Telnyx launches Global Edge Router on its global edge PoP network, highly-available services

Telnyx launches Global Edge Router offering multi-cloud failover and high-availability services

Global Edge Router enables users to manage low-latency, highly-available services anywhere in the world, with multi-cloud failover for enhanced redundancy.

Our approach unlocks the full potential of multi-cloud infrastructures, seamlessly integrating services across different cloud service providers” — David Casem, CEO

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Telnyx, a leader in cutting-edge cloud communication solutions, today announced the launch of Global Edge Router , the latest addition to its ever-growing suite of networking and connectivity solutions.Global Edge Router was designed to help businesses efficiently manage a multi-cloud network, decrease latency, and ensure high availability of services. The product is available through the Mission Control Portal or via API.An increasing number of companies—in response to recent outages and macroeconomic conditions—are opting for a multi-cloud strategy to mitigate risks, optimize ROI, and ensure their services stay online. However, managing services across multiple providers can be challenging.Telnyx's Global Edge Router was built to help manage this complexity.“Our approach unlocks the full potential of multi-cloud infrastructures, seamlessly integrating services across different cloud service providers”, says David Casem, CEO of Telnyx.Key to the product is the implementation of Border Gateway Protocol (BGP) anycast, which offers instantaneous failover for unhealthy nodes between different cloud providers. With this technology, customer applications and services are never offline, providing an unmatched level of reliability and peace of mind for our users.“While most failover routing relies on DNS, this comes with limitations including suboptimal geographic routing and caching that deprives businesses of the control they need. Our Global Edge Router is a revolutionary solution designed to overcome these challenges”, explains Casem. “It allows for instant traffic rerouting, bypassing the caching issues inherent to DNS, and ensuring high uptime.”The introduction of Global Edge Router is set to drastically reduce users’ latency, granting ultra-quick, seamless access to cloud services on a global scale. This enhancement underscores Telnyx's steadfast commitment to networking, pushing the boundaries of connectivity speed, and reliability.The decision to build this product stemmed from the company's extensive expertise in edge networking. With a robust infrastructure featuring 25+ Points of Presence (PoPs) worldwide and plans for even more, Telnyx is strategically positioned to deliver superior connectivity solutions.In addition, Telnyx is integrating its Global Edge Router with its existing Cloud VPN product. This combination further reinforces Telnyx's dedication to providing secure, efficient, and reliable cloud communication solutions.By continually advancing its product offerings and improving its network capabilities, Telnyx remains at the forefront of the industry, providing unmatched value and service to its customers.

Global Edge Router Overview and Demo