Read more about GBI Investigates Death in Sylvester, GA

UPDATE - June 13, 2023:

Murder suspect Keymon Brown has turned himself in. He is being held at the Dougherty County Jail.

ORIGINAL RELEASE:

Sylvester, GA (June 12, 2023) – The GBI has secured murder and aggravated assault warrants for Keymon Brown, age 19, of Sylvester, GA, in connection to a shooting incident. The incident happened on Saturday, June 10, 2023. The Sylvester Police Department requested the GBI to investigate after two people were shot. Brown is not in custody.

The investigation indicates that Sylvester P.D. officers responded to 101 S. Jefferson Street and found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to Phoebe Hospital in Worth County. One of the men, identified as David Stephens, age 29, of Sylvester, GA, died. The other man was taken later to Phoebe-Putney Hospital in Albany, where he is currently being treated for his injuries.

An autopsy will be performed on Stephens at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Sylvester Police Department at 229-776-8500 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Tift Judicial Circuit for prosecution.