The meeting package should be submitted with the meeting request. OTP will evaluate the meeting request and package for completeness and appropriateness for an INTERACT meeting based upon the meeting criteria described in SOPP 8101.1: Regulatory Meetings with Sponsors and Applicants for Drugs and Biological Products. OTP expects meeting packages to be succinct and not to exceed 50 pages.

Below are best practices for Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), pharmacology/toxicology (P/T), and clinical content of an INTERACT meeting package.

Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC)

The CMC section of the INTERACT briefing package should provide:

A summary or high-level description of the product, its manufacturing process and the proposed characterization and lot release tests. The sponsor’s position and justification for all of the sponsor’s questions. References to published information related to the product, along with copies of the publications.

OTP recommends that sponsors refer to:

Pharmacology / toxicology

The pharmacology/toxicology section of the INTERACT briefing package should provide:

A comprehensive summary of all preclinical (in vitro and in vivo) studies conducted thus far using the intended clinical product, and the results obtained. Contributions from publications that the sponsor considers relevant to their program should be integrated into this summary, and copies of each publication should also be provided. A detailed discussion, with protocol outlines, regarding the additional preclinical proof-of-concept studies the sponsor thinks they need to conduct to adequately support administration of the intended clinical product in the target patient population. The sponsor’s position and justification for all questions the sponsor poses. Questions regarding definitive preclinical safety studies are discussed in the pre-IND meeting and should not be included in the INTERACT package.

OTP recommends that sponsors refer to the FDA guidance “Guidance for Industry: Preclinical Assessment of Investigational Cellular and Gene Therapy Products.”

Clinical

In the context of an INTERACT, clinical comments are generally high-level recommendations regarding the overall clinical development program, and do not focus on details of a specific clinical protocol.

The INTERACT briefing package should describe:

the disease of interest target study population available natural history information/data on the condition available treatment options for condition and brief outline of first-in-human study

OTP recommends that sponsors refer to the FDA guidance “Considerations for the Design of Early-Phase Clinical Trials of Cellular and Gene Therapy Products; Guidance for Industry.”