NXP Exchange Discusses The Outlook For Remote Freelance Writers & Careers in Freelance Writing Over the Next 5 Years
AI—Artificial Intelligence—is headline news and is touted as a technological miracle to some while an “existential threat” to others.
Writers are among those concerned about the rise of AI and its implications for their careers and income. Will AI help them or hurt them? NXP evaluates the outlook.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI—Artificial Intelligence—is headline news and is touted as a technological miracle to some while an “existential threat” to others. It’s becoming increasingly influential in many aspects of our lives. Writers are among those concerned about the rise of AI and its implications for their careers and income. Will AI help them or hurt them? NXP evaluates the outlook.
— Jason Coleston
The very name "Artificial Intelligence" invokes science fiction images of robots and computers becoming smarter than humans and ultimately an "existential threat" to humanity's future. The release of OpenAI's ChatGPT has elevated AI to front-burner status as it ramps up its potential to think and write like a human. AI may pose a threat to outthink and outperform us, doing what we do more effectively, faster, and less expensively.
It may be too early to evaluate AI’s long-term potential, but on a more immediate level, NXP Exchange has found that AI has the potential to disrupt the careers and earnings of better-educated professionals, including remote freelance writing jobs.
A Progressively Powerful Form of Digital Automation
“Artificial Intelligence leverages computers and machines to mimic the problem-solving and decision-making capabilities of the human mind,” IBM tells us. These disciplines are AI algorithms—coded instructions to computers—which create systems for making predictions or classifications based on input data. AI is a progressively powerful form of digital automation, relying on computers and machines that can learn, think, and correct themselves.
Educated Professionals Are at Greater Risk From AI
As AI technology progresses, those forecasted to be most affected will be better-educated and technically skilled science and engineering professionals, as well as those in legal, educational, and writing work. This contrasts with earlier advances in automation technologies, which replaced routine tasks performed by less educated, lower-skilled workers.
Compensation for Remote Freelance Writing Jobs
Freelance writers who work remotely are classified as independent contractors, not salaried employees. Their compensation varies depending on expertise, specialty, and reputation. According to Zippia, 70.4 million Americans did freelance work in 2022; 82% of this work involved writing.
Indeed.com reports that the 2023 average freelancer compensation in the U.S. averages $25.11 an hour; Glassdoor estimates $50,163 as the yearly income for full-time remote freelance writing jobs in the U.S.
Forecast: Blog Writers and Blog Publishers
Freelance blog content writers, traditionally paid by blog publishers, may be subject to an appreciable decline in compensation as much of their writing is projected to be replaced by AI. These blog content writers (who depend on blog publishers) are projected to average $25,000 to $35,000 annually in 2028, a decline of 30% to 50% from 2023. Blog publishers who write and incorporate AI to increase and improve their content output may minimize declines in income.
Forecast: Technical Writers
Full-time remote freelance writers of research, scientific, legal, and academic papers and books—including textbooks—should anticipate an appreciable impact of AI due to its ability to gather, interpret, and report complex data. In-depth reports constructed in their entirety by AI will be able to be completed quickly. Technical, scientific, and academic remote freelance writers who do not embrace AI in their work will averagely earn $24,000 to $38,000 in 2028, representing a decline of 24% to 48% from 2023. Those working constructively with AI may retain their current compensation.
Forecast: Non-Fiction Writers
The more technical the subject of non-fiction articles and books, the more AI will offer the alternative of a faster yet complete first draft. Non-fiction writers who don't adapt to using AI will averagely earn $28,000 to $34,000 in 2028, a decline of 32% to 44% from 2023. Those learning to program and use AI may experience a lesser decline in compensation.
Forecast: Creative Writers
Freelance authors of fiction; copywriters and scriptwriters; editorial journalists, and other writers who produce creative content should be less affected by AI. Unlike the human brain, AI’s “thinking” does not have neural plasticity to evoke new ideas for imaginative content. Creative writers who use AI productively may averagely earn $50,000 to $55,000 in 2028, an increase of up to 10% from 2023.
The future earnings for remote freelance writers will depend on whether their talents are replaced by AI or if they will be able to integrate AI into their work to increase productivity and compensation.
