Items signed by MLK, Steve Jobs, Einstein, plus a Mickey Mouse sketch signed by Walt Disney, will be sold online June 28

Rare Walt Disney signed sketch of Mickey Mouse, along with sketches and autographs from Goofy, Pluto and Donald Duck animators (est. $25,000-$30,000).

Two-page typed letter signed by Martin Luther King, Jr., dated Nov. 13, 1958, while King was recuperating from an assassination attempt and planning a trip to the Soviet Union to observe Soviet attitudes towards people of color (est. $50,000-$75,000).

One-page typed letter signed Steve Jobs, PSA/DNA slabbed and graded GEM Mint 10. Jobs addressed the December 7, 1989 job offer to David Nagy, an Apple product manager (est. $25,000-$30,000).

One-page typed letter in German signed by Albert Einstein and dated April 23, 1932, recounting to a fellow physicist how the former’s “latest results in general relativity” and recent astronomical study had changed his views on the universe (est. $15,000-