ERIN WILSON JOINS AI, AUTOMATED ROLE-PLAY LEADER, SYMTRAIN, AS HEAD OF MARKETING

SymTrain welcomes Erin Wilson as Head of Marketing

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SymTrain, a high-growth SaaS solution with a breakthrough AI-powered, automated role-play, onboarding and coaching solution that simulates customer conversations so contact centers can accelerate training and enhance employee experience, announced that Erin Wilson has joined the team as the Head of Marketing.

Erin brings over 10 years of contact center experience to SymTrain. Throughout her career, she has led teams and designed processes to positively influence the revenue cycle from both the sales and marketing sides of the house. Most recently, as Director of Technical Marketing at Five9 (FIVN), Erin reshaped the way story was used to convey the product’s value. Erin is the author of "Blueprint for the Contact Center of the Future: The IT guide for relevancy, resources, and results" – a systematic, yet lighthearted, approach to selecting your contact center forever home and "The Sapient Salesman – Spinning Life into Lessons, One Tale at a Time" – a humorous look at salesmanship. Erin has also held technical and evangelical roles at InContact (NICE) and SugarCRM.

In her new role at SymTrain, Erin is responsible for inspiring enterprise contact centers to transform the way people train and coach inside the contact center. The SymTrain solution, effective across every industry, increases contact center agent speed to proficiency by a minimum of 30% and delivers enterprises double-digit improvement in key metrics such as customer satisfaction (CSAT) and employee retention, among others. Most SymTrain customers experience a 3-8% (or more) reduction in AHT (average handle time), delivering an exceptional return on investment (ROI) for clients.

Erin commented, “After over a decade in the contact center space, watching business struggle to change agent behaviors, it's exciting to join a solution that yields real change. And it doesn’t hurt that SymTrain makes such a huge financial impact on agent training, coaching, and reskilling. I can't wait help my contact center friends discover how practice makes profits when you deploy our simulated role-play and automated coaching solution.”

SymTrain Chief Operating Officer, Jim Madden, added: “Erin is the most creative colleague I have worked with, and she defines great as a marketing executive. We are thrilled to have her join the team and look forward to her leadership in helping the industry realize the tremendous financial and operational impact that SymTrain brings to the contact center.”

Erin hosts the monthly webinar series: Sit Down with SymTrain where she interviews experts from across the contact center, learning and development, and AI and automation spaces to discover practical insights the audience can action to better apply technology to their business environment.

###

About SymTrain

SymTrain is a SaaS solution that uses AI to simulate customer engagements, allowing contact centers to automate practice, role-play, and coaching. By simulating real-world interactions – both software application navigation and dialogue – SymTrain prepares sales, service, and support agents for live customer conversations using fewer internal resources. Simulated role-play and automated coaching increases speed to proficiency by over 30% and reduces average handle time (AHT) by an average of 3-8%. Additional benefits include consistent feedback across the enterprise, end-to-end agent benchmarking, role-play training at scale, realistic practice scenarios, audio and navigation practice, individualized coaching, automated simulation creation based on real customer calls and proprietary large language models (LLM). SymTrain’s clients span multiple industries including banking, insurance, transportation, logistics, retail, and manufacturing. For more information, visit symtrain.ai.