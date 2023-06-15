NEW FLORIDA LAW ALLOWING SPEED CAMERAS IN SCHOOL ZONES WILL SAVE LIVES, REDUCE INJURY, AND DECREASE PROPERTY DAMAGE
Altumint speed and school bus “stop arm” cameras help create safer communities, support new Florida law allowing speed cameras in school zones
This legislation will help make Florida communities safer, saving lives, reducing injuries, and decreasing property damage.”LANHAM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altumint, Inc., a developer and operator of AI-based traffic safety and enforcement programs for government customers, today praised the passage of HB 657, landmark legislation that aims to enhance safety and reduce traffic violations around schools in Florida.
“This legislation will help make Florida communities safer, saving lives, reducing injuries, and decreasing property damage,” said Lorraine Johnson, Altumint's Florida Regional Sales Manager.
She added, “With the recent approval of HB 657, we now have the opportunity to enhance traffic safety around school zones significantly, ensuring the protection of our children. Our cutting-edge technology, including school bus stop arm cameras, combined with seamless integration capabilities, will revolutionize traffic management in Florida and serve as a model for other states.”
Altumint’s recent speed studies show consistent levels of speeding in school zones across Florida. On average, 14% of drivers exceed the speed limit by 10-14mph, and 10% exceed the speed limit by 15+ mph. During flashing light times, 54% of drivers are going at least 10mph over the speed limit, and 44% are going at least 15mph over.
Retired Florida Police Chief Brett Railey, who advises Altumint on public safety issues said, “I understand the importance of effective enforcement solutions. Altumint’s automated traffic enforcement solutions have the potential to significantly impact safety, not only in school zones but around school buses, which carry our most precious and vulnerable cargo, our children.”
Railey, who has dedicated his 39-year law enforcement career to improving traffic safety, has served on the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the Florida Police Chiefs Associations Highway Safety Committees and he continues to teach and consult on traffic safety and police management issues across the country.
