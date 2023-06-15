Children in St. Louis Promise Zone Get New Playground

Hilltop Child and Family Development Center provides children with a wide variety of skills to lay the groundwork for a successful future.

The kids at Hilltop Child and Family Development Center will now have a safe new outdoor play area as part of their high-quality holistic education.

We are elated to have this new space for our kids. Our mission is to support and strengthen families, and this will allow us to provide a safe space for them to have fun and just enjoy being kids.” — Julie McAfee, Hilltop Director