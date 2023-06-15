Children in St. Louis Promise Zone Get New Playground
The kids at Hilltop Child and Family Development Center will now have a safe new outdoor play area as part of their high-quality holistic education.
We are elated to have this new space for our kids. Our mission is to support and strengthen families, and this will allow us to provide a safe space for them to have fun and just enjoy being kids.”SAINT LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, June 15, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, July 18, 2023, Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri (LFCS) will host a ribbon cutting ceremony to dedicate the Cornelsen Charitable Foundation Playground at Hilltop Child and Family Development Center. Among those attending will be Casey St. John from the Cornelsen Charitable Foundation and Mike Duggar, LFCS President and CEO, as well as other local dignitaries and supporters.
— Julie McAfee, Hilltop Director
Thanks to funding provided by the Cornelsen Charitable Foundation, the playground has been completely rebuilt with new, brightly colored playground equipment, as well as sun shades to keep the children cool in the warmer months. This addition will help to meet the holistic needs of the kids at Hilltop, as play is an important component of child development. According to the American Association of Pediatrics, “Play allows children to use their creativity while developing their imagination, dexterity, and physical, cognitive, and emotional strength. Play is important to healthy brain development. It is through play that children at a very early age engage and interact in the world around them.” Hilltop and LFCS are so grateful to the Cornelsen Charitable Foundation for providing a safe outdoor recreation area where these children can develop the crucial skills necessary to gain self-confidence, improve coordination, and advance critical thinking capabilities.
About Hilltop Child Development Center
Hilltop Child and Family Development Center has served the North City and County area over 50 years. Hilltop provides children age 6 weeks to 5 years with a wide variety of skills to lay the groundwork for a successful future. They offer high-quality early education and one-of-a-kind intervention services in the St. Louis Promise Zone. These services include: professional behavioral health care, case management, onsite health care, and parenting education. Hilltop is NAYEC Accredited and fully licensed by the State of Missouri through the Department of Health and Senior Services.
About LFCS
Lutheran Family and Children Services (LFCS), is a statewide agency with headquarters in St. Louis, Missouri; regional offices in Columbia, Cape Girardeau, Springfield, Joplin, Kansas City; as well as numerous satellite counseling sites. LFCS serves Missouri families from all walks of life in their greatest times of need. The nonprofit social services organization provides six key areas of support to help children and families overcome challenges—Adoption, Foster Care, Behavioral Health, Parenting Services, Pregnancy Support, and Child Development. The programs offered through each of these areas empower individuals and families to develop healthy, supportive foundations for a lifetime. Services are open to anyone regardless of race, faith, national origin, gender, or age.
Amanda Harris
Lutheran Family and Children's Services
+1 314-754-2784
amanda.harris@lfcs.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn