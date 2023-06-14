Roots of Peace Global Appeal at The Vatican 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the UN: Landmine Removal
The global launch of the 18th Sustainable Development Goal, focusing on landmine removal, is a significant milestone in our collective journey towards peace and sustainable development”ROME, ITALY, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Heidi Kühn, Founder, Roots of Peace and 2023 World Food Prize Laureate, launched a global effort to establish the 18th Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of the United Nations—Landmine Removal. The call to action was announced at the World Meeting of the Human Fraternity event organized by the Fondazione Fratelli Tutti at The Vatican where 30 Nobel Peace Prize recipients joined efforts to answer the call by His Holiness Pope Francis to promote a culture of fraternity, peace, and personal commitment, in choices that uphold human dignity.
— Heidi Kühn, Founder Roots of Peace
"The global launch of the 18th Sustainable Development Goal, focusing on landmine removal, is a significant milestone in our collective journey towards peace and sustainable development,” Heidi Kuhn said. “Roots of Peace is honored to take a leading role in this crucial endeavor, working hand in hand with local communities, governments, and international partners to create safe and prosperous environments for generations to come. Our humble efforts answer the call by His Holiness Pope Francis to create a Human Fraternity free of landmines for children, farmers and animals to walk without fear.”
Prior to her global address, Kuhn joined the private meeting with many Nobel Peace Prize recipients including Cambodia landmine survivor, Tun Channareth, who told her that his country had established the 18th goal in its localized version of the SDGs—"End the negative impact of mines/ERW and promote victim assistance.” On behalf of landmine victims, he encouraged Kuhn to go further for a global call to action to avert further suffering, as clearly depicted in Ukraine where over 30% of the land is now contaminated by landmines and unexploded bombs, preventing agricultural planting in a country once known as the ‘Breadbasket of Europe.’
The United Nations' SDGs provide a framework for global cooperation, aiming to address pressing challenges and achieve a more sustainable and inclusive future for all. Roots of Peace, through partnerships with local farmers, government agencies, and international stakeholders, has successfully transformed minefields into productive farmlands, ensuring food security, creating employment opportunities, and fostering economic growth. Their efforts have had a profound impact on the lives of millions of farmers and families, enabling them to reclaim their land, rebuild their communities, and envision a brighter future.
By spearheading the global launch of the 18th SDG, Roots of Peace reaffirms its’ commitment to addressing this critical issue and making significant strides towards global landmine removal and the cultivation of peace through agriculture.
“For, none of the existing 17 SDGs may be accomplished in a minefield--in a world where there are an estimated 60 million landmines in 60 countries,” Heidi Kuhn said.
Juan Manuel Santos, Former President of Colombia and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate was proud that his country pioneered the concept of establishing the original SDG goals, and told Kuhn, "As former President of a country that has suffered like no other country from landmines, I know what they mean and the suffering that they bring to the people. This initiative is music to my ears. I think it’s a great initiative and its inclusion as the 18th objective in the SDGs, (this is) a great contribution to peace, security and for prosperity for the world today.”
Roots of Peace calls on governments, international organizations, and individuals to join forces and support the 18th SDG of the UN, ensuring that no community is left behind and that future generations can thrive in landmine-free environments.
Joining the Roots of Peace delegation to the Vatican was Ivo Jeramaz, VP of Viticulture and Winemaking at Grgich Hills Estate in Napa Valley. A longtime supporter of Roots of Peace’s efforts to cultivate peace through Agriculture, Jeramaz expressed his support, saying, "The global launch of the 18th Sustainable Development Goal is a testament to our shared commitment to peace and sustainable/regenerative development. Landmine removal is critical first step to creating a safer and more prosperous world. I am proud to support Roots of Peace in this important endeavor."
Adriana Aristizabal
iVoice Communications
+1 917-833-0103
adriana@ivoice.agency