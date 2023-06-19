ADLINK, COMPAL, GENEViSiO, Radisys, and Vicinity roll out the O-RAN starter kit to accelerate 5G deployment
ADLINK Technology Inc. (ADLINK), Compal Electronic, Inc. (COMPAL), GENEViSiO Co. Ltd. (GENEViSiO), Radisys® Corporation (Radisys), and Vicinity Technologies Limited (Vicinity) today announced the launch of the Open RAN starter kit to accelerate 5G RAN deployment.
■ Open RAN starter kit enables faster and easier 5G deployment
The arrival of 5G technology has promised significant internet speeds and connectivity improvements for businesses and consumers. Despite its potential, 5G deployment has been slower than expected in many countries worldwide because of complex obstacles, such as high infrastructure costs, lack of interoperability, and spectrum availability.
In response to these obstacles, an Open RAN starter kit has been viewed as an appealing method to explore 5G RAN implementation by offering reduced deployment time, affordability, flexibility, and future-proofing. Through pre-selected hardware and software components, the Open RAN starter kit enables faster and easier deployment of 5G RAN, ultimately leading to a more pragmatic product map for solution integrators and operators.
■ Accelerating 5G RAN Engagement with high-integrated components
ADLINK, COMPAL, GENEViSiO, Radisys, and Vicinity partner in addressing the O-RAN starter kit, an interoperable kit that contains high-integrated hardware and software of the RAN infrastructure.
ADLINK’s Edge Server MECS-6110 is equipped with a powerful Intel® Xeon® D-2100 family processor; for expansion, users can choose between two PCIe x16 Gen3 single-slot FHFL interfaces or one PCIe x16 Gen3 dual-slot FHFL interface. Additionally, there is a PCIe x8 Gen3 OCP interface available. With a compact 420mm depth and wide operating temperature from -5°C to +55°C, it’s not necessary to create a new server room. Built-in Intel® QAT (QuickAssist Technology) enhances cryptographic, compression, and decompression performance.
For O-RU, COMPAL launches its first ARM®-based 4T4R O-RU, Teak. The product boasts of a wide coverage with high throughput, high performance, and lower power consumption. Its compact design offers spectral efficiency and coverage enhancement. In compliance with OTIC Certification, Teak supports 10/20/40/50/60/80/100 MHz channel bandwidth and provides an easy upgrade SW through OTA. Mr. JS Liang, Vice President of COMPAL Smart Device Business Group, stated, "COMPAL is fully devoted to providing 5G RAN products that comply with the O-RAN standards. We work closely with our partners to provide end-to-end 5G O-RAN solutions and to implement in various applications, such as smart healthcare, smart factory, and smart city use cases."
For O-DU, GENEViSiO inline DU acceleration card provides IEEE 1588 in PRTC and TBC mode with high-precision performance beyond class-C timing accuracy for Open RAN operation while S-plane plays a critical role in 5G ORAN interoperability as O-RU needs to synchronize O-DU via option 7-2 interface; the PRTC model can work as IEEE 1588 grand master mode with the flexible time source interfaces, such as GNSS, 1PPS, 10Mhz, and ToD. Additionally, GENEViSiO ARM-based DU accelerator is power-efficient to implement IEEE 1588 and High-PHY functionality with a regular power consumption of around 65W and a maximum of under 75W, which is 25%-35% less than the traditional design architecture.
Radisys offers 3GPP and O-RAN compliant centralized unit (CU) and distributed unit (DU) software with a flexible architecture to OEMs who want to develop gNB solutions, utilizing any of the RAN split options of this O-RAN starter kit. Radisys CU and DU software can scale for macro deployments on a server with accelerator cards or can be deployed as a small footprint integrated gNB solution for small cell deployments. These deployment options enable OEMs to leverage Radisys’ carrier grade CU and DU solution via different form factors to meet a variety of use cases and faster time to market.
In the High-PHY software, Vicinity offers a completed 5G infrastructure software solution with the ecosystem for quick time to market. Vicinity 5G DU Software is based on NXP LA12xx + NXP LX2160 processor platform. It supports 3GPP Rel. 16/17 eMBB dense deployment applications. Each acceleration card supports full 3 component carriers, 100MHz, 4T4R, FR1 configuration, and could be configured for Massive MIMO applications. Vicinity has fully developed wireless software stacks from the low PHY to the core-network, which has full control to perform design customizations on wireless communications products, and has common Application Specific Interfaces (APIs) for different network layers that enable customers to develop niche networking products.
■ The O-RAN Starter Kit is coming to market
The O-RAN starter kit is currently available for purchase by solution integrators and operators interested in private networks, as well as telecommunications companies seeking to provide their customers with the most advanced and innovative mobile network services.
GENEViSiO offers one-stop purchases for this kit, called GENre. GENre will also include initial service and necessary accessories to streamline the trial-setting work for development.
———
About ADLINK
ADLINK provides 5G Distributed Units (DU) and 5G MEC Platforms (MEP), and actively participates in the 5G ecosystem to provide 5G solutions for both public and private networks. Visit www.adlinktech.com.
About COMPAL
COMPAL is the worldwide leading computer and smart devices manufacturer, which is ranked as a Taiwan Top 5 large scale manufacturer and a Global Fortune 500 company. COMPAL invests in product diversification for years and starts its 5G technologies business since 2018. It offers wild solutions and complete portfolio, including 5G O-RAN, 5G small cells, 5G wireless modules as well as 5G smart wearable devices. For more information: www.COMPAL.com/5g/
About GENEViSiO
GENEViSiO, an advanced open network pioneer, generates an unprecedented vision of open network infrastructures. GENEViSiO launched the world’s first 5G Open RAN inline PCIe DU solution in 2020. We focus on speeding up the progress of open networks and provide industry-leading hardware solutions with top-tier eco-partners. Visit www.genevisio.com.
About Radisys
Radisys is a global leader in open telecom solutions. Its disaggregated platforms and integration services leverage open reference architectures and standards combined with open software and hardware. Radisys offers a portfolio from digital endpoints to disaggregated and open access and core solutions, to immersive digital applications. Visit www.Radisys.com.
About Vicinity
Vicinity is an independent entity in the UK with full R&D capability to develop commercial 5G O-RAN software solutions. The team consists of over 15 years wireless communications experts and with strong competence on product ready solutions. Visit www.vicinitysys.com.
