Massachusetts Hospitality Group Expanding with The Rail Trail Flatbread Co. and New City Microcreamery
With over 400 employees, The Rail Trail Flatbread Co. and New City Microcreamery is creating great food and fulfilling careers!
We strive to be the community's family dinner table”HUDSON, MA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rail Trail Flatbread Company, a renowned scratch kitchen and beloved restaurant, proudly celebrated its 10-year anniversary, as well as an upcoming grand opening of their second location in Milford, Massachusetts this summer. In addition to this exciting expansion, we are thrilled to highlight the achievements and innovations of New City Microcreamery, a unique ice cream parlor with three locations in Sudbury, Hudson, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, including their recent ice cream factory endeavor. Moreover, Less Than Greater Than, an extraordinary speakeasy bar tucked away within the Hudson location of New City Microcreamery, adds a touch of mystery and intrigue to this exceptional culinary trio.
— Michael Kasseris
The Rail Trail Flatbread Company has long been a staple of the dining scene, offering delectable wood-fired flatbreads and a warm, inviting atmosphere. Celebrating a decade of success, the restaurant has become synonymous with quality ingredients, exceptional service, and a commitment to supporting local communities. The eagerly anticipated Milford location, set to open its doors this summer, has undergone a remarkable transformation with a stunning $5 million build-out of a former Rockland Trust Bank. This new establishment promises to captivate diners with its unique blend of rustic charm and modern design. With a staff of 400 talented individuals across the company, The Rail Trail Flatbread Company continues to be a beacon of excellence in the culinary industry.
New City Microcreamery, an imaginative ice cream parlor, has made a name for itself by pushing the boundaries of frozen desserts. With three thriving locations in Sudbury, Hudson, and Cambridge, Massachusetts, this establishment has become a go-to destination for ice cream enthusiasts. New City Microcreamery takes pride in their use of locally sourced milk from Mapeline Farms, which lends a distinct flavor and freshness to their creations. Moreover, they handcraft their own hot fudge, waffle cones, and peanut butter sauce, ensuring an unparalleled taste experience for their customers.
What truly sets New City Microcreamery apart is their innovative flash freezing process. Using liquid nitrogen, they freeze their ice cream to achieve an ultra-smooth texture, resulting in an indulgent treat that is nothing short of extraordinary. Furthermore, New City Microcreamery has partnered with Whole Foods, expanding their reach and bringing their exceptional ice cream to a wider audience.
Among New City Microcreamery's extraordinary offerings, a hidden gem awaits within the Hudson location. Behind the unassuming facade of a cobbler shop lies Less Than Greater Than, an enchanting speakeasy bar that transports patrons to a bygone era. With its intimate ambiance, masterfully crafted cocktails, and a touch of secrecy, this hidden bar has become a favorite among those seeking a unique and unforgettable experience.
The Rail Trail Flatbread Company, New City Microcreamery, and Less Than Greater Than represent a triumphant combination of culinary excellence. As The Rail Trail Flatbread Company embarks on its second location in Milford, Massachusetts, and New City Microcreamery continues to captivate ice cream enthusiasts with their remarkable flavors and innovative freezing techniques, the trio solidifies their position as leaders in the industry.
