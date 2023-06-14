EU4Youth Achievements Report 2022

The fourth Annual Achievements Report of the EU4Youth programme, which encompasses the various components and projects implemented under EU4Youth in the Eastern Partnership. Marking the 5th anniversary of the EU4Youth programme in 2023, this report highlights the collective outcomes of this regional initiative, including the numerous EU4Youth projects that have received over €50 million in investment from the EU since 2018.

During the past five years of EU4Youth, the projects have organised more than 2,000 competence development activities, such as trainings, workshops, and study visits. These initiatives have been specifically designed to enhance education, employability, and empowerment skills, thereby generating opportunities for young people.

Despite significant challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, political instability, and armed conflict, the report demonstrates that EU4Youth has managed to have a positive impact on various aspects of young people’s lives. These include education and employability, entrepreneurship, and employment, as well as engagement and empowerment. In addition to reflecting on the programme’s accomplishments, the report also provides policy recommendations for the future of EU4Youth beyond 2022.