Attorney and Philanthropist Matthew. J Matern selected for Safe Place for Youth’s Inspiration Award

One of the things that inspired me was that I was a troubled youth myself, and I can relate to the kids at SPY. I felt like I was coming home when I went to SPY. The love is clearly there.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Safe Place for Youth (SPY) selects individuals and community partners who have displayed an ongoing commitment and dedication to SPY’s youth and young people experiencing homelessness.
This year they honored Matthew J. Matern, Founder of Matern Law Group, PC, and presented him with the Inspiration Award along with other community members for their ongoing support of SPY and other local initiatives. SPY’s criteria to determine their honorees include overall involvement, volunteerism, donations, and partnership. Other honorees were Colin Gray, Documentary
Filmmaker and Screenwriter and Geneva Vogelheim, SPY NextGen Board Member.
Matt’s dedication to giving back to the community is reflected throughout his daily life, personally and professionally. He has founded the non-profit, The Satyagraha Alliance which aims to encourage all members of the Matern Law Group (MLG) family to donate their time and efforts through volunteering with SPY and other non-profits. For the past 7 years, Matt and members of MLG have worked in the SPY community garden and on other projects to help young people in need.
On June 11, 2023, Matt received the award at SPY’s Evening of Inspiration, hosted by SPY Board Member and CEO of Range Media Partners’ Peter Micelli, emceed by Actor Jermaine Crawford, from HBO's "The Wire", with music by DJ Jeli Daniel, Founder of Red Light Vinyl. Other incredible performances by musicians from SPY’s Healing Arts Program: Yogi performing a cover of Josh Turner's "Why Don't We Just Dance” and Naala Jay performing an original song, “Queen of My Dreams.”
Also in attendance was Los Angeles City Council member Traci Park who spoke of her work with Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and SPY to help find housing for our most vulnerable residents.
Matt shared in his heartfelt acceptance speech, “One of the things that inspired me was that I was a troubled youth myself, and I can relate to the kids at SPY. I felt like I was coming home when I went to SPY. The love is clearly there.”
Matt and the team at Matern Law Group look forward to continued partnership with SPY.
