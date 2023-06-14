The CryptoOracle Collective Launches State-of-the-Art Investor Relations Division
Uses Innovative Payment Structure to Foster Liquidity, Diversification and Expertise for Web3 EndeavorsUNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The CryptoOracle Collective (COC), a decentralized web3 advisory firm, that has grown to over 200 web3 experts in less than a year, is pleased to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Investor Relations division designed to leverage its community, insights, and vast global reach, to optimize the opportunity for innovation and capital to connect and flourish.
CryptoOracle’s Investor Relations Division is comprised of professionals who encompass deep knowledge of web3 and token-finance, coupled with extensive experience in traditional investor relations, institutional investing, investment banking and corporate finance. By leveraging its expertise in both conventional and decentralized finance, its unique payment structure, as well as its expansive network of venture investors - including its AngelList Syndicate of over 1,000 LPs - CryptoOracle IR is well positioned to help web3 builders attract capital while providing VCs with unique, highly vetted web3 deal-flow.
Unlike conventional investor relations firms, which receive cash compensation from clients and rarely have any “skin in the game”, CryptoOracle IR accepts payment in illiquid tokens or equity which is placed into its treasury. Collective members working on projects are then compensated with liquid COC tokens representing governance rights over the Collective treasury. Notably, the Collective treasury is composed of an increasingly large and diverse group of leading web3 projects. CryptoOracle’s unique “every mint is accretive” approach to token economics assures that, at most, 80% of the client compensation to the Collective is minted as COC tokens for compensating IR members, with the remaining 20%+ of value accruing to existing token holders.
“This novel approach allows us to not only accelerate capital formation for web3 ventures, but it enables our members to diversify their compensation beyond just one or two illiquid tokens into a liquid token representing a basket of tokens. This structure is enabling the Collective to attract many of the best minds in crypto. With over 200 experts providing world class service to leading web3 projects – our community is able to provide an unprecedented level of intellectual capital for both entrepreneurs and investors,” stated CryptoOracle Collective Co-Founder Lou Kerner.
About The CryptoOracle Collective
CryptoOracle is a web3 advisory service helping to scale exceptional projects building the future of the ecosystem. Our clients benefit from instant on-demand access to 200+ advisors driving innovation in tokenomics, web3 law, community engagement, and dozens of other functional areas in web3. Venture investors seeking vetted web3 deal-flow; entrepreneurs/projects seeking to accelerate their growth; and web3 experts seeking diversification can learn more about the CryptoOracle Collective by visiting https://www.cryptooracle.io/
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are “forward looking statements,” which may often, but not always, be identified by the use of such words as “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans”, “potential”, “possible”, “probable”, “believes”, “seeks”, “may”, “might”, “will”, “will likely result”, “would”, “should”, “could”, continue”, “target” or the negative of such terms or other similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These factors include uncertainties as to changes in economic conditions, competition and other risks. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and CryptoOracle Collective disclaims any obligations to update these statements except as may be required by law. The Company intends that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
DISCLAIMER:
THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. IT IS NOT INTENDED TO PROVIDE ANY INVESTMENT, TAX, OR LEGAL ADVICE, NOR SHOULD IT BE CONSIDERED AN OFFER TO PURCHASE, SELL, OR HOLD DIGITAL ASSETS. DIGITAL AND DECENTRALIZED ASSETS INVOLVE A HIGH DEGREE OF RISK. YOU SHOULD CONSIDER WHETHER YOU UNDERSTAND HOW CRYPTO WORKS AND WHETHER TRADING OR HOLDING DIGITAL AND DECENTRALIZED ASSETS IS SUITABLE FOR YOU IN LIGHT OF YOUR FINANCIAL CONDITION. THE VALUE OF YOUR DIGITAL AND DECENTRALIZED ASSETS CAN INCREASE OR DECREASE AND PROFITS MAY BE SUBJECT TO CAPITAL GAINS TAX. PLEASE CONDUCT YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE INVESTING IN ANY DEFI PROTOCOL. PLEASE CONSULT YOUR LEGAL/TAX/INVESTMENT PROFESSIONAL FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT YOUR SPECIFIC CIRCUMSTANCES.
