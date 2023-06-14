Senator Hughes Announces Over $6.5M for Violence Prevention and Substance Abuse Treatment

Harrisburg, PA – June 14, 2023- Senator Vincent Hughes ((D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced over $6.5 million dollars from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) for violence prevention and substance abuse reduction, treatment, and recovery support.
“These investments in violence prevention and substance abuse treatment address the immediate need to fund public health and safety programs,” said Senator Hughes. “The funds allow us to meet and help people where they are right now and to implement upstream solutions like education and prevention efforts that will have long-term impacts for young people.”
The following organizations that serve the 7th District were awarded grants in this latest round of PCCD funding:
State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program
- Anti-Drug and Alcohol Crusaders – $200,000
- Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia – $200,000
- Central Division Victim Services – $200,000
Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds
- The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth – $200,000
- Gaudenzia- $200,000
- Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia – $199,999
Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction (SAEDR) Funds
- YWCA Tri-County Area – $250,000
- The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth – $250,000
- Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders – $250,000
- Broad Street Ministry – $250,000
Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program Initiative Grants
- Montgomery County, RCP Supervision and Treatment Program – $297,225
- Philadelphia, Intermediate Punishment Substance Abuse Treatment- $4,130,000
More information on each grant program can be found on PCCD’s website.