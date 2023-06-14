Senator Hughes Announces Over $6.5M for Violence Prevention and Substance Abuse Treatment

Harrisburg, PA – June 14, 2023- Senator Vincent Hughes ((D-Philadelphia/Montgomery) announced over $6.5 million dollars from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) for violence prevention and substance abuse reduction, treatment, and recovery support.

“These investments in violence prevention and substance abuse treatment address the immediate need to fund public health and safety programs,” said Senator Hughes. “The funds allow us to meet and help people where they are right now and to implement upstream solutions like education and prevention efforts that will have long-term impacts for young people.”

The following organizations that serve the 7th District were awarded grants in this latest round of PCCD funding:

State Violence and Delinquency Prevention Program

Anti-Drug and Alcohol Crusaders – $200,000

Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia – $200,000

Central Division Victim Services – $200,000

Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth – $200,000

Gaudenzia- $200,000

Jewish Family and Children’s Service of Greater Philadelphia – $199,999

Substance Abuse Education and Demand Reduction (SAEDR) Funds

YWCA Tri-County Area – $250,000

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth – $250,000

Anti-Drug & Alcohol Crusaders – $250,000

Broad Street Ministry – $250,000

Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program Initiative Grants

Montgomery County, RCP Supervision and Treatment Program – $297,225

Philadelphia, Intermediate Punishment Substance Abuse Treatment- $4,130,000

More information on each grant program can be found on PCCD’s website.