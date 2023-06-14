Senator Fontana Announces Nearly $2 Million for Public Safety

Allegheny County, June 14, 2023 – A local organization that works to build strong communities, taking proactive steps to prevent violence, as well as Allegheny County government, each received state grants today totaling $1,813,023 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Sen. Wayne Fontana announced today.

“Addressing the root causes of violence, thoughtful sentencing, and proper training will all lead to better outcomes and safer communities,” Fontana said. “These are substantial investments into programs that continue to produce positive results for the residents of Allegheny County.”

During its June 13 meeting, the PCCD approved 99 grant awards totaling about $26 million to organizations and governments across the commonwealth.

The grant awardees in Allegheny County:

Allegheny County awarded $1.4 million from the 2023-24 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program Initiative for the Restrictive Probation and Treatment Courts.

Allegheny County awarded $213,025 from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Funds for ACOME Accreditation Support and Advanced Training.

Brothers and Sisters Emerging awarded $199,998 from the State Violence & Delinquency Prevention Programs for its Community Coalition project.

More information on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency can be found here.