Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,427 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,142 in the last 365 days.

Senator Fontana Announces Nearly $2 Million for Public Safety

Allegheny County, June 14, 2023 – A local organization that works to build strong communities, taking proactive steps to prevent violence, as well as Allegheny County government, each received state grants today totaling $1,813,023 from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Sen. Wayne Fontana announced today.

“Addressing the root causes of violence, thoughtful sentencing, and proper training will all lead to better outcomes and safer communities,” Fontana said. “These are substantial investments into programs that continue to produce positive results for the residents of Allegheny County.”

During its June 13 meeting, the PCCD approved 99 grant awards totaling about $26 million to organizations and governments across the commonwealth.

The grant awardees in Allegheny County:

  • Allegheny County awarded $1.4 million from the 2023-24 Intermediate Punishment Treatment Program Initiative for the Restrictive Probation and Treatment Courts.
  • Allegheny County awarded $213,025 from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Funds for ACOME Accreditation Support and Advanced Training.
  • Brothers and Sisters Emerging awarded $199,998 from the State Violence & Delinquency Prevention Programs for its Community Coalition project.

More information on the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency can be found here.

You just read:

Senator Fontana Announces Nearly $2 Million for Public Safety

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more