Injured Hiker on Flume Slide Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. James Kneeland

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

June 14, 2023

Lincoln, NH – On June 12 at 11:25 a.m., a report of an injured hiker came into 911 from the Flume Slide Trail in Lincoln. A 52-year-old Massachusetts man had suffered a 15-foot fall while ascending Flume Slide about 3.5 miles from the bike path. A hiker companion called for help but felt they could continue slowly down the trail. Two Conservation Officers were sent to assist. Because the hiker’s condition did not improve, a call was placed to volunteers from Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team for more help if a carry out was needed. The hiker stabilized himself enough to make it the entire distance to the trailhead under his own power where the rescue party arrived at 2:50 p.m.

The hiker, identified as Andrew Capraro of Canton, MA, was transported by LinWood Ambulance to Littleton Regional Healtcare for evaluation and treatment of the serious injuries he had suffered in the incident. Capraro was a well-prepared and experienced hiker who explained that from what he could recall he slipped on wet rocks causing the fall.

For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com. Outdoor enthusiasts are encouraged to purchase a Hike Safe card at wildnh.com/safe. The card helps support Fish and Game search and rescue activities.