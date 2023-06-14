FACTOR NOTCHES BAND 1 CHAMBERS RANKING

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Factor, the market leader in Integrated La️w, has earned a Band 1 ranking in the Chambers Alternative Legal Service Providers Guide 2023 for contract lifecycle management globally, recognizing Factor’s leading position among legal technology, Big Four and New Law companies.

Band 1 is the highest achievable ranking from Chambers and Partners, the leading independent research company in the legal industry. The 2023 edition marks the first year Chambers and Partners has named Factor to the Band 1 category, and follows recognitions from the Association of Corporate Counsel and the Financial Times.

“Achieving this top ranking from Chambers demonstrates the value that general counsel and their in-house legal departments find in Factor’s Integrated Law approach,” said Varun Mehta, Chief Executive Officer, Factor. “Our platform combines best-in-class talent with the elements of New Law, Traditional Law and In-house Law, which provides GCs and business leaders with better outcomes and superior contracting and client experiences.”

To determine the rankings, Chambers and Partners conducts independent research and solicits feedback from clients and market leaders on such factors as technical legal ability, client service and commercial astuteness.

In elevating Factor to Band 1, Chambers and Partners reviewed a range of Factor’s notable client engagements with major corporations and organizations as well as comments from a broad range of market participants.

As an example of one client’s input to Chambers -- “Factor has shown they are able to deal with complex matters in a pragmatic and sensible fashion. They have skilled professionals where these challenges are very manageable.”

About Factor

Factor is the market leader in Integrated Law. Factor works alongside corporate legal departments and law firms to solve the ever-increasing demands and complexity of transactional legal work like contracting. With 10+ years of focused experience, Factor integrates the expertise of Traditional Law, and the efficiency of New Law, with the close business understanding and integration of In-house legal to deliver complex legal work at scale. Factor helps reposition and focus in-house legal on advisory, solves business problems, and balances commercial opportunities with legal risks.

Factor is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice. For more information, go to https://www.factor.law or LinkedIn.