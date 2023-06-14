Exodigo Positioned to Drive UK Underground Infrastructure Evolution

Subsurface Imaging Innovator Expands Global Reach and Helps Leading UK Engineering Firm Reduce Utility Strike Risks for Critical Rail Project

London, UK and Palo Alto, California – June 14, 2023 - Exodigo, a leading provider of non-intrusive subsurface imaging solutions, today announced its expansion into the UK market and a successful initial project with Colas Rail, one of the largest civil engineering firms in the country.

Appointing Trevor Moore as UK Director to build a strong team of industry experts to lead its new relationships with UK-based engineering, transportation and infrastructure leaders, Exodigo is primed to spearhead transformational change in the UK. The company has built out an operational base in London, with all the hardware required for full-scale project delivery.

"Redesigns and service strikes as a result of incomplete or inaccurate subsurface mapping continue to be a problem in the UK. In my time in the industry, I have seen these issues cause costly delays to critical projects and it puts lives at risk. Exodigo's technology has the potential to mitigate many of the risks associated with large infrastructure projects by providing comprehensive information about what lies beneath the surface. I’m looking forward to working with our UK clients to support their capital projects,” said Moore, Exodigo’s new UK Director.

Moore brings over 25 years of survey and mapping experience in the UK. Before joining Exodigo, he held senior positions with operational and commercial responsibilities, most recently serving as Associate Director at Murphy Geospatial. Throughout the course of his career, he has worked with some of the largest specialist surveying firms in the UK, after starting as a graduate surveyor at Heathrow Airport. Trevor studied surveying at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in Cape Town and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors (CICES).

“Colas Rail leads the way to a more sustainable future through infrastructure projects that contribute to the respect of communities and the planet. We are excited to continue to work with Exodigo to deliver these major projects safer and more efficiently to cities all over the globe as we expand our partnership,” said Frederic Priest, Business Development Manager, Colas Rail.

With the ability to comprehensively map underground assets such as powerlines, pipes, bedrock and groundwater, Exodigo gives UK leaders a new way to better assess underground infrastructure risks so they can safely and efficiently execute critical capital projects.

Building on successes across large capital projects in the United States and Israel (even earning a multi-million-dollar investment from National Grid Partners, the innovation arm of one of the world’s largest utility companies), Exodigo recently proved its value in its first foray into the UK market with Colas Rail.

“At Colas Rail, we pride ourselves on embracing disruptive and innovative technology. We consider ourselves changemakers, and we are extremely impressed with Exodigo’s revolutionary subsurface imaging capabilities. We look forward to employing Exodigo’s technology in our current and future capital projects to ensure safe and timely project delivery,” said Alejandro Moreno, Business Development Director Urban & New Business of Colas Rail Ltd.

Supporting the Birmingham Midland Metro Extension Project, Colas Rail used Exodigo's technology to scan and map a project in Birmingham for part of a light rail expansion that will connect to the city’s Curzon Street HS2 (High Speed Rail 2) Station. The Colas Rail team was encountering uncharted services that were not noted on any existing surveys or records. Using Exodigo, Colas Rail was able to detect over 280 below ground utility lines (including 51 additional lines that no other locator or records had detected), providing invaluable data that reduced redesign and delays.

“Excavating around buried services is one of our biggest risks, and the stat plans provided by statutory undertakers are in large part inaccurate. Exodigo’s surveys provide us with much more reliable data that can then be used to select safer excavation techniques around known services,” said Hamish Falconer, Project Manager on the rail extension for Colas Rail.

“We are excited to bring our technology to the UK market and help our customers understand the underground landscape and deliver capital projects on time and on budget,” concluded Aurelia Setton, Chief Business Officer, Exodigo.

About Exodigo

‍Exodigo is the new gold standard for non-intrusive discovery. Its subsurface mapping solutions combine advanced sensors, 3D imaging, and AI technologies to provide a clear picture of the underground for customers across energy, utilities, transportation, and more. Exodigo solves the challenge of underground mapping by locating pipes, cables, soil layers, rocks, minerals, and even groundwater - so customers can decide where to design and build safely, with confidence. Headquartered in Tel Aviv and the San Francisco Bay Area, the team brings unparalleled experience in AI and signal processing from elite Israeli intelligence units and is backed by top industry partners. Learn more at www.exodigo.com.