D&H Distributing to Carry Lenovo ISG Data Center Solutions

HARRISBURG, Pa., June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D&H Distributing, a leading provider of technology solutions to the North American channel, is expanding its relationship with market leader Lenovo to carry its Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) data center solutions. This enhances the distributor's Modern Solutions offering, enabling channel partners to profitably deliver hybrid infrastructure solutions. This new effort complements the success that D&H has demonstrated with Lenovo products through its current Intelligent Device Group (IDG) client device portfolio, through which D&H has sold Lenovo products such as ThinkPad, ThinkBook, and ThinkStation. D&H Distributing has made great strides in bringing these powerful computing solutions to vertical markets such as education, esports, and PC gaming, creating ample opportunities for channel partners.

According to technology analyst firm Allied Market Research, the global data center market was valued at $187.35 billion in 2020, with estimates for it to reach $517.17 billion by 2030, registering an impressive CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2030. D&H has been building foundational expertise in data center for years, but the Lenovo ISG launch marks a major campaign, fortifying the distributor’s offering in this crucial category.

The extension of the relationship with Lenovo also allows D&H to better support the Lenovo 360 Global Channel Framework, a formalized structure that gives channel partners greater access to this manufacturer’s infrastructure, devices, services, and solutions. Through this framework, Lenovo also offers richer incentives to partners who sell a fully integrated, all-Lenovo solution, combining top-flight computing devices plus services like cloud data storage. Now that D&H can provide a greater range of Lenovo solutions and services across both the ISG and IDG categories, it allows partners to take advantage of those deeper incentives and realize greater profits.

“D&H has been driving a terrific long-term engagement with Lenovo. We’ve built impressive sales of Lenovo’s client devices such as desktop and laptop computing solutions, proliferating these sophisticated units in offices and classrooms across the country,” said Jason Bystrak, vice president of modern solutions at D&H Distributing. “D&H’s expansion into Lenovo’s Infrastructure Solutions server, storage, and software products is an acknowledgement of the capabilities that D&H’s Modern Solutions initiative has begun to generate for partners. Our team is excited to help those partners capitalize on the post-pandemic growth of the data center category, enabling them to maximize revenues through Lenovo’s 360 framework and transformative, compelling, turnkey solutions.”

D&H delivers a range of exclusive programs to support channel partners who sell these infrastructure-based solutions through D&H. This includes:

The SuccessPath Program: D&H’s specialized SuccessPath training track helps solution providers learn how to make the transition to an “as-a-service” model, in this case relative to the Infrastructure-as-a-Service category (IaaS). IaaS is one of the cloud-based disciplines that fall under the distributor’s Modern Solutions umbrella.

The Lenovo SCORE program: This exclusive Lenovo incentive program helps MSPs and VARs launch and grow profitable practices across the Lenovo solution portfolio through additional incentives and purchasing credits, which partners earn based on pre-determined quarterly sales goals. This and SuccessPath can help speed partners’ go-to-market strategies.

Lenovo Solutions Specialists and Training Opportunities: A team of D&H experts can help partners with the latest product information and expertise, helping with efforts like quick onboarding and pre- and post-sales. This is in addition to ongoing training offered at D&H’s THREAD technology conferences.

“D&H and Lenovo are aligned in our determination to help channel partners migrate to a more lucrative and streamlined consumption-based technology delivery model. To that end, the rapid growth of D&H’s expertise and market presence in its data center practice can help accelerate adoption of the Lenovo ISG offerings, especially within the SMB business community,” said Rob Cato, Lenovo’s vice president, North American channels. “By encouraging partners to create end-to-end Lenovo solutions, D&H can help them enhance their profitability in this increasingly digital marketplace through our high-performance, market-leading technologies.”

Channel partners like Rick Tashman, managing partner at IT service provider Tashman Tech, agree. “We’re excited to grow our relationship with D&H through their Lenovo ISG offering. Tashman Tech offers its corporate clients data center and enterprise data infrastructure design, project implementation, support, and moves. We are very impressed with the D&H team’s commitment to our business as a consultative partner,” he said. “Their ability to extend this to a wider scope of solutions and services in the data center has huge value.”

Partners can visit www.dandh.com/lenovo to learn more, or call (800) 877-1200 to speak to an account representative.

D&H Distributing supports resellers and MSP partners in the corporate, small-to-midsize business, consumer, education, and government markets with endpoints and advanced technologies, as well as differentiated services. D&H is ready to fill new market needs created by consolidation in the marketplace. Now in its 105th year (dandh.com/anniversary), its vendors and partners can be confident in its ability to provide a wealth of enablement resources, multi-market expertise, credit options, and consultative services. D&H is agile in response to the needs of its VAR and MSP partners, demonstrating resilience through decades of industry mergers and market disruption, overcoming everything from wars and recessions to pandemics.

The company works to expand the competencies of its partners in areas such as cloud services, ProAV, collaboration, UCC, mobility, esports, digital displays, smart home automation, video surveillance, digital imaging, and server networks across a range of markets. Its value proposition includes highly lauded training opportunities and partner engagement events, dedicated Solutions Specialists, certifications, professional marketing resources, and an expanding digital Cloud Marketplace.

The distributor is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA, in the U.S. and Brampton, Ontario, in Canada with warehouses in Atlanta, GA; Chicago, IL; Fresno, CA; and Vancouver, BC, Canada. Call D&H at (800) 877-1200, visit www.dandh.com, or follow the distributor’s Facebook and Twitter feeds, https://www.facebook.com/DandHDistributing/ and @dandh