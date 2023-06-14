WN Conference Awards Ceremony Award Ceremony

Cyber Wars, a mobile project developed by Infusion Games, has won the "Best Game" category according to general sponsor Just Moby at the WN Conference Istanbul.

We thank our peers and trust the opinion of the industry. Soon our users will also experience Cyber Wars in action and, I hope, declare it the 'best game' in their personal opinion.” — Nikolay Shubin, Founder of Infusion Games.

TALLIN, ESTONIA, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyber Wars, a mobile project developed by Infusion Games, has won the "Best Game" category according to general sponsor Just Moby at the WN Conference Istanbul.

Cyber Wars was conceived as a mobile cyberpunk-style shooter with flying vehicles, endless possibilities, constant updates and great graphics. The game offers a thrilling experience for all players brave enough to establish their dominance in a futuristic world teeming with battles.

The project has successfully passed the stages of technical soft-lunch, fully justified the chosen parameters and surpassed the predicted figures. The launch without the final metagame, scheduled for the first half of 2023, showed the expected comfortable rate of Retention D1 in the range of 20-25%. The official global release of the project is scheduled for Q4 2023.

Following this achievement, the Infusion Games team decided to present Cyber Wars at significant industry conferences to gather peer feedback and market the project.



Partnership: general@infusion.games

PR: pr@infusion.games

Cyber Wars Wins "Best Game" Award as Chosen by the Main Sponsor at WN Conference Istanbul