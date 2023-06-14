Blow the Vang! Hilarious and Harrowing Stories from the Bowman:
Adventures in a Career Spent SailingATLANTIC BEACH, NC, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Have you ever heard an old salt spin a fish tale that sounds too wild to be true? Well, Hatteras at ‘Easter is a collection of Richard Porter’s stories about professional sailboat racing that span the distance between humor and hair-raising, dangerous feats on the water.
“What started as a way to have fun on the weekends turned into a career as a professional sailboat racer. Crazy characters and unbelievably funny stories and a few humbling ones spread across time and oceans. What an incredible way to spend my youth!” - Richard Porter, author.
Just when you think some of these stories can’t possibly be true, there’s a testimonial: “I’ve been lucky enough in my life to have sailed all over the world, with some fantastic people, including some heroes of mine growing up as a child, America’s Cup winners and the like. But Rich is a special one. We’ve raced inshore and offshore, we’ve traveled Europe and the Caribbean and boy was it fun. Rich always kept us entertained and motivated. Never in off form and some of his wisecracks still have me laughing all these years later! I’m delighted he’s captured a few of his memories in book form. It will be a fun and rip roaring read.” - Marcus Spillane, VP at World Sailing, Former President of the International 49er and Nacra 17 Classes.
For over 25 years, North Carolina native Rich Porter has sailed in numerous regattas including major events in the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. He began sailing J/35’s on the Chesapeake Bay and started his offshore career in 1996 with the Annapolis to Bermuda race. Rich has sailed three additional Annapolis to Bermuda races, two Annapolis to Newport races, three Newport to Bermuda races (one double handed) and two Bermuda One-Two races on the double handed leg. In 2000, he joined the crew of one of the most decorated production sailboats ever built, a Swan 44 MKII. It routinely placed first in class and often first overall in the regattas around the World. While part of the crew, he competed in the Newport Bermuda Race, the Fastnet, Marblehead Halifax, and the Giraglia race from St. Tropez to Genoa. Rich and the crew also competed in the Swan Worlds in Sardinia and the Caribbean racing circuit. With a host of national and regional events, Rich has enjoyed a successful sailing career including cruising the East Coast and the Caribbean. Rich is a retired executive from numerous nonprofits in New York City and spends his days on Bogue Banks, North Carolina, playing golf and in his skiff cruising from sandbar to sandbar in the backwaters of Bogue Sound.
Rich Porter’s book, Hatteras at ‘Easter, is available for purchase at Eastern Offset Printing Co., 410 W Fort Macon Rd, Atlantic Beach, NC 28512 and via email books@richardwporter.com.
Copies are $15. Contact Kathrine Weeks for a review copy, media@richardwporter.com .
