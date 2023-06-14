Agile Lab Launches Next Generation Witboost 1.0 at CIO/CISO DACH Summit
Leading Data Mesh Company to Discuss New Platform at Frankfurt Data SummitFRANKFURT, GERMANY, June 14, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Agile Lab, the Elite Data Engineering company that provides customizable data transformation solutions, will debut its next-generation Witboost platform to be showcased at the CIO/CISO DACH Summit in Frankfurt this week. The complexities and challenges of Data Governance have become one of the main barriers preventing data teams from being agile and driving impact, so companies are introducing a new approach that combines platform engineering and decentralization with Data Governance to achieve unprecedented results.
Witboost is a modular platform that can solve many real-world Elite Data Engineering problems by empowering enterprises to discover, elevate and productize their data and build automated data platforms driven by data governance best practices. It provides a real and high-fidelity view of the entire lifecycle of your data components. Starting from creation to consumption, it removes overheads and IT expenditures, reduces time-to-market, and helps companies become data-driven. The Witboost 1.0 blueprints allow the platform team to create multiple pre-built scenarios to initialize and track data initiatives, standardizing how data engineers solve problems, reducing their cognitive load, and improving reuse across the entire company.
“We are excited about this newest generation of Witboost. Version 1.0 is the difference between providing just technology as a service and a developer experience that guides people in being efficient and business-focused,” said Paolo Platter, CTO and co-founder of Agile Lab.
Here are the new Witboost 1.0 capabilities:
1) The ability to create a blueprint of whatever data engineering/data science project (including Data Products), providing a standard way to approach a specific problem
2) New capabilities that publish blueprints into Witboost 1.0 and make them visible and searchable to the entire company
3) Advanced user guides with step-by-step instructions to set up all the needed repositories in minutes instead of days
4) Tools to assess if an existing project is compliant with a blueprint or not
Agile Lab will premiere the next generation toward the Data Governance shift at the CIO/CISO DACH Summit. During the event, Roberto Coluccio, Staff Data Architect at Agile Lab, will discuss "Federated decisions and computational policies: an effective Data Governance customer use case." The session will focus on how embracing decentralized data ownership gives individuals independence, supported by self-service infrastructure and a facilitating platform. This approach also introduces the possibility of reestablishing isolated data environments. The conventional centralized data governance model struggles to handle the vastness of intricate enterprises, which is why an automated federated approach is essential for achieving success. During this presentation, Coluccio will offer a retrospective analysis of the strategy implemented in a practical customer scenario. The scenario involves an innovative multiservice and platform company aiming to establish a framework for this crucial aspect of the Data Mesh paradigm.
The benefits of Witboost 1.0 include the following:
1) It reduces the engineering time and effort needed to understand how to approach a specific problem, which tools are needed, how to set them up and design the architecture
2) It reduces the proliferation of similar solutions to solve the same problem/use case
3) It increases standardization of the data engineering practice in your company, elevating the quality and reducing maintenance costs over time
4) It reduces Shadow IT capabilities
About Agile Lab
Agile Lab creates value for its customers in data-intensive environments through customizable solutions to establish performance-driven processes, sustainable architectures, and automated platforms driven by data governance best practices. Since 2014, Agile Lab has implemented 100+ successful Elite Data Engineering initiatives and used that experience to create Witboost. Our proprietary Witboost is a technology-agnostic, modular platform that empowers modern enterprises to discover, elevate and productize their data both in traditional environments and on fully compliant Data mesh architectures. For more information, please visit https://www.agilelab.it.
