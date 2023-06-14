Sage Parts establishing new global headquarters, expanding team with facility in Greenville , S.C.
World market leader in replacement parts for aviation ground support equipment to invest $1.7 million and create 73 new jobs at new headquarters
Sage Parts Plus, Inc. (Sage Parts), a global leader in replacement parts for aviation ground support equipment, has announced plans to open its new global headquarters, including distribution operations, in Greenville County, South Carolina. The company's $1.7 million investment will create 73 new jobs.

Sage Parts is a recognized market leader in replacement parts for aviation ground support equipment (GSE). From prominent, international air carriers to smaller, regional airlines, the company’s wide range of customers also includes freight carriers; package and ground handling companies; GSE service and maintenance companies; military services; GSE manufacturers; and parts resellers.
“Sage Parts is very excited to open this new state-of-the-art facility to service our global customer base,” said Sage Parts Plus President and Chief Executive Officer Christopher Pratt. “After an exhaustive national search, we landed in Greenville County, S.C. for its business-friendly environment, expanding and talented workforce, and high quality of life for our people.”
Sage Parts, an Alvest group company, has the most extensive distribution network in the GSE marketplace, ensuring the fastest possible delivery of GSE parts to its customers, with strategically located warehousing facilities near airports worldwide.
“We are proud to add another world-class aviation company to our roster as the aerospace industry continues to help drive our economy forward. Congratulations to Sage Parts on opening their new global headquarters in Greenville County,” added South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.
Sage Parts strategically works to increase parts availability for customers by offering a constantly updated inventory of every part for every GSE brand and model. The company also redesigns many parts to enhance quality and provide superior performance and reliability under the harshest airport ramp conditions.
“South Carolina is home to a dynamic aerospace industry, and Sage Parts’ new headquarters and distribution operations in Greenville County underscore the strength of our competitive business environment and highly skilled workforce,” added Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III. “We look forward to creating a long-lasting partnership with Sage Parts for years to come.”
With its move to the newly opened Class A Fox Hill Business Park in Fountain Inn, Sage Parts’ Greenville County facility marks its first operations in South Carolina. The company has leased a 103,049-square-foot building to accommodate distribution operations, as well as to house its new global headquarters including its leadership team, purchasing, finance, customer service, HR, product management, and other support departments.
“It’s exciting to see an international organization choose Greenville County for their new headquarters and to grow and expand from, as it proves that we have provided the pro-business environment, top talent, and industry expertise for them to flourish here,” said Greenville County Council Chair and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Dan Tripp. “We salute Sage Parts for their decision to make Greenville County their new home and wish them continued success.”
Sage Parts’ customers range from the most prominent international air carriers to the smallest regional airlines. They also include freight carriers, package companies, ground handling companies, GSE service and maintenance companies, GSE manufacturers, and parts resellers. The new South Carolina operations began in May 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Sage Parts team should visit the company’s careers page.
“Fountain Inn prides itself on providing an exceptional balance of vibrant business community and an ideal place to live, work and raise a family, and we are delighted to become the new headquarters for Sage Parts. Fountain Inn offers a young, diverse, and educated workforce to help Sage Parts grow and prosper, and we are excited to welcome Sage Parts home to Fountain Inn,” commented Mayor of Fountain Inn GP McLeer.
The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $100,000 Set-Aside grant to Greenville County to assist with the costs of building improvements.
Since its founding in mid-2001, the GADC team’s efforts have resulted in the announcement of more than 34,600 new jobs and more than $6.6 billion in capital investment in Greenville County. To learn more, visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
