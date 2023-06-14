Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,422 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 459,111 in the last 365 days.

Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market

The key players operating in the market are Aware Inc., Equifax Inc., GB Group, Centrify Corp., Experian Plc, Lifelock Inc., Gigya Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Okta, Inc. and Janrain Inc. among others.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, June 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The consumer identity and access management (CIAM) market is growing rapidly owing to factors such as the increasing demand for personalized customer experience, growing cybersecurity concerns, regulatory compliance requirements, increased adoption of cloud-based services, and rising digital transformation initiatives.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the deployment type outlook, the cloud-based segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.
  • As per the service type outlook, the professional services segment will be the largest segment during the forecast period.
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market.
  • The North American region is analyzed to have the largest share in the global market during the forecast period of 2023-2028.
  • The key players operating in the market are Aware Inc., Equifax Inc., GB Group, Centrify Corp., Experian Plc, Lifelock Inc., Gigya Inc., Mitek Systems Inc., Okta, Inc. and Janrain Inc. among others.

Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/consumer-identity-access-management-ciam-market-4014

By Service Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Professional Services
  • Managed Services

By Deployment Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • On-Premise
  • Cloud-based

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Consumer Identity & Access Management (CIAM) Market

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more